Netflix News: What’s New In February 2017

Netflix has a whole host of releases that have come onto the streaming platform for February 2017 and this year, the list is pretty extensive. On top of its originals, Netflix also has great movies and some new releases, which includes Disney’s Finding Dory.

For those who criticize Netflix for not having new movies or TV shows, this month might be the one that proves otherwise. Not only is Finding Dory coming to Netflix, but also the animated adult comedy from Seth Rogen, Sausage Party. That also includes the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from FX, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson Season 1.

Fans can also currently stream the Netflix original series Santa Clarita Diet, which is a zombie comedy series from the streaming video giant.

Check out the current list of what’s on Netflix in February and what’s coming later this month as reported by What’s on Netflix.

February 1st

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Finding Dory (2016) Disney Exclusive

It’s a shella-bration! Hurry to your local @Target retail store and get #FindingDory for a SPECIAL PRICE this #BlackFriday only! pic.twitter.com/uRoWBTnHro — Finding Dory (@findingdory) November 25, 2016

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises (Season 1-4)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold (2015)

February 2nd

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (Season 1)

Frequency (Season 1) The CW Early Release

February 3rd

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (2017) Netflix Original

Imperial Dreams (2017) Netflix Original

Santa Clarita Diet (Season 1)Netflix Original Series

February 4th

Superbad (2007)

February 5th

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

February 6th

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

February 7th

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (2017) Netflix Original

February 8th

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)

February 10th

Abstract: The Art of Design (Season 1) Netflix Original

David Brent: Life on the Road (2016) Netflix Original

February 11th

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 2) The CW Early Release

Stronger Than The World (2017) Netflix Original

February 12th

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

February 13th

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

February 14th

Girlfriend’s Day Netflix Original

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble Netflix Original

King Cobra (2016)

Miraculous Ladybug (Season 1)

Project Mc 2 (Season 4) Netflix Original

White Nights Netflix Original

February 15th

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

February 16th

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

February 17th

Chef’s Table (Season 3) Netflix Original

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 4) Netflix Original

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 2) Netflix Original

February 19th

Girl Meets World (Season 3)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart (Season 3)

February 23rd

Sausage Party (2016)

February 24th

I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017) Netflix Original

Legend Quest (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ultimate Beastmaster Netflix Original

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico Netflix Original

VeggieTales in the City (Season 1) Netflix Original

February 26th

Night Will Fall (2016)

February 27th

Brazilian Western (2013)

February 28th

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (2017)Netflix Original