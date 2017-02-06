Netflix News: What’s New In February 2017

Netflix has a whole host of releases that have come onto the streaming platform for February 2017 and this year, the list is pretty extensive. On top of its originals, Netflix also has great movies and some new releases, which includes Disney’s Finding Dory.
For those who criticize Netflix for not having new movies or TV shows, this month might be the one that proves otherwise. Not only is Finding Dory coming to Netflix, but also the animated adult comedy from Seth Rogen, Sausage Party. That also includes the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from FX, American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson Season 1.
Fans can also currently stream the Netflix original series Santa Clarita Diet, which is a zombie comedy series from the streaming video giant.
Check out the current list of what’s on Netflix in February and what’s coming later this month as reported by What’s on Netflix.
February 1st
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Finding Dory (2016) Disney Exclusive
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises (Season 1-4)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold (2015)
February 2nd
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (Season 1)
Frequency (Season 1) The CW Early Release
February 3rd
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado (2017) Netflix Original
Imperial Dreams (2017) Netflix Original
Santa Clarita Diet (Season 1)Netflix Original Series
February 4th
Superbad (2007)
February 5th
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
February 6th
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
February 7th
Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special (2017) Netflix Original
February 8th
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
February 10th
Abstract: The Art of Design (Season 1) Netflix Original
David Brent: Life on the Road (2016) Netflix Original
February 11th
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 2) The CW Early Release
Stronger Than The World (2017) Netflix Original
February 12th
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
February 13th
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
February 14th
Girlfriend’s Day Netflix Original
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble Netflix Original
King Cobra (2016)
Miraculous Ladybug (Season 1)
Project Mc 2 (Season 4) Netflix Original
White Nights Netflix Original
February 15th
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
February 16th
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
February 17th
Chef’s Table (Season 3) Netflix Original
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge (Season 4) Netflix Original
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 2) Netflix Original
February 19th
Girl Meets World (Season 3)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart (Season 3)
February 23rd
Sausage Party (2016)
February 24th
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore (2017) Netflix Original
Legend Quest (Season 1) Netflix Original
Ultimate Beastmaster Netflix Original
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico Netflix Original
VeggieTales in the City (Season 1) Netflix Original
February 26th
Night Will Fall (2016)
February 27th
Brazilian Western (2013)
February 28th
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes (2017)Netflix Original