2 Chainz Loses Super Bowl Bet As Lil Wayne Parties In Houston

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne may not be performing together this weekend, but they are both spending the Super Bowl LI partying.

However, 2 Chainz might be having a bad night because he placed a bet on the Falcons, and they lost to the Patriots on February 5, 2017.

A couple of days before the Super Bowl, Hot New Hip Hop reported that 2 Chainz was placing a bet on the Falcons to win, and he even predicted the final score being Falcons 31 and Patriots 27.

According to insiders, 2 Chainz allegedly bet $300,000 on the Falcons. Sadly, despite 2 Chainz’ support, the Falcons lost to the Patriots 28 to 34.

Although it has not been announced, it is likely that Lil Wayne also placed a bet on the Super Bowl because he is a casual gambler. For example, Rolling Stone reported that Lil Wayne and Birdman used to bet $10,000 on the outcome of Madden video games.

While it is still unclear which side Lil Wayne chose, he did go to Houston, Texas, to celebrate with Super Bowl fans. For example, on Friday, February 3, Lil Wayne performed a set at The Engine Room.

Star Telegram reported that Lil Wayne played the Ayva Center on February 4 for a show called “Lil Wayne & Celebrity Friends ‘Undisputed’ Super Bowl Party” with tickets starting at $500.

According to Houston Chronicle, Lil Wayne also played Houston on the day of the Super Bowl, but did not charge fans nearly as much. The performance was at the AyvaCenter, but the tickets cost $75 to see Lil Wayne play. While some fans were disappointed that the show was only 24-minutes long, they quoted one Lil Wayne fan stating the following.

“I’m a die hard fan, so it was totally worth it.”

Of course, Lil Wayne has plenty of reasons to celebrate, and part of the reason could be related to a potential elevated net worth in 2017, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

After investing in Tidal in 2016, Lil Wayne gained a new business partner with Sprint taking on a third of the company.

Although it is still unclear how much Lil Wayne’s net worth will improve because of the Tidal deal with Sprint, it is understood that Sprint will be improving Tidal and bringing in millions of users that will likely play Lil Wayne’s content on the site.

However, Lil Wayne might not have been very happy as the Super Bowl was airing because of the sudden death of a hip hop legend. While the Super Bowl was taking place, Billboard announced that a musician sampled by Lil Wayne’s, David Axelrod, died at the age of 83 on February 5.

Although David Axelrod was a composer, arranger, and producer, his work was often sampled by hip-hop artists like DJ Shadow and Lil Wayne.

As for the sample used by Lil Wayne, it is commonly cited that David Axelrod’s “Holy Thursday” was used for Lil Wayne’s song “Dr. Carter.”

What is up next for Lil Wayne is difficult to navigate with the Birdman/Cash Money lawsuit in flux, but it was also rumored in late 2016 that Lil Wayne might be signing a record deal with Jay Z at Roc Nation, according to the BoomBox.

What is more likely is that Lil Wayne will be on the red carpet soon and possibly winning at the Grammy Awards on February 12. This year, Lil Wayne has been nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “No Problem.”

Currently, there is no news at this time if Lil Wayne will also be performing the 2017 Grammy Awards event.

What is known is that Chance The Rapper is also up for the same awards as Lil Wayne, but it was already announced Chance The Rapper will be performing at the Grammy Awards ceremony, according to XXL.

Lil Wayne was also recently honored for having one of the highest rankings of all times for hot 100 hits in the U.S. music charts.

To date, the number one spot goes to Glee and their cast with 207 followed by Lil Wayne with 133 songs. Following Lil Wayne is Drake at 132 and Elvis Presley at 108.

[Feature Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Samsung]