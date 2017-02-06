Bali Killer Heather Mack Confess To Acting Alone In Mother’s Brutal Murder

In a chilling three-part YouTube video titled “Bali Suitcase Murder Confession,” the-now-21-year-old Heather Mack of Chicago, Illinois, confessed to acting alone in the brutal killing of her mother whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The video begins with Heather saying, “Since I’ve been a kid, I’ve heard the truth sets you free. I’m Heather Mack, and I want to be set free. I don’t want to live in a lie, anymore.”

On August 12, 2014, 62-year-old Sheila von Wiese-Mack was found bludgeoned to death and stuffed inside a suitcase at the St Regis hotel in Bali’s Nusa Dua, where she stayed with her daughter while on vacation.

Bombshell claim in Bali suitcase murder https://t.co/GKjRwsHkOh — lock unem (@fypjiyeon) February 5, 2017

Mack and her boyfriend at the time, Tommy Schaefer, 22, of Oak Park were taken into custody after they were found sleeping at a budget hotel about 6 miles from St. Regis hotel.

The couple initially told police officials that they “managed to escape after being held hostage by an armed gang that killed Sheila.”

It was later uncovered that Heather bludgeoned her mother to death with a fruit bowl and asked Schaefer to help place her body in the suitcase.

During a 2015 trial, Heather and Schaefer, who share a 2-year-old daughter, were found guilty of killing Sheila and stuffing her body in a suitcase.

The motive for the killing was her father’s death – an acclaimed jazz composer James L. Mack, who died from a “pulmonary embolism during a family vacation in Greece in 2006.”

Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison, while Heather received a 10-year sentence.

On Thursday, the Bali killer posted a chilling murder confession on her YouTube channel.

In the first YouTube video, she says: “When I was 10, my mother killed my father in a hotel in Athens, Greece.”

“Two weeks before I came to Bali, I found out that she killed my father and I made it up in my heart, in my mind, in my soul, in my blood, in the oxygen running through my body that I wanted to kill my mother.”

In a bid to avenge her father’s death, Mack went on to describe the murder plot in which she claimed to have acted alone.

“First, I asked Tommy Schaefer to help me find somebody to kill my mom for $50,000 and he said ‘No,’ ” she said.

“After that, I got this whole new savage idea in my head that I wanted to kill her in a hotel room because she had killed my father in a hotel room.”

She added that she would take her boyfriend’s phone without his knowledge and would have “fake conversations” to involve him in the killing, trapping him.

“I did that because part of me knew that with this plan of killing my mom in a hotel, that I might get arrested,” Heather said. “I didn’t want to get arrested by myself in a different country. So I came to Bali and I told Tommy that he was going to come here for a vacation.”

Although Heather says she regrets “trapping” her former boyfriend, she does not “regret killing my mother. And as evil as that may sound, that’s my reality. I regret being selfish. It was my battle — it was my mother, it was my father. I’m sorry to Tommy Schaefer for trapping him.”

In the video, she stated that she threatened Schaefer to confess to helping her kill her mother and stuffing her remains in a suitcase. She says he was not involved in the killing, but he is in fact guilty of “hiding the body.”

Bali suitcase killer Heather Mack confesses to mom murder https://t.co/RJwgMlxj2b pic.twitter.com/iY5Hk7mGg0 — Cristóbal Delatorre (@Cristo8444) February 5, 2017

“I am sorry, Tommy Schaefer,” said Heather as she fought back tears. “I love you, I really love you. And if I could go back, I would do it myself. And I’m sorry that everyone who ever knew you now thinks you’re a murderer when you’re not. I’m sorry you won’t be able to get a job.”

“I’m sorry everybody thinks that you’re some crazy killer. This is the truth and whoever is watching this: Don’t hate Tommy. He’s innocent. I’m not.”

[Featured Image By Arguing Parameswara/GettyImages]