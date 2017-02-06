Kaitlyn Bristowe Not Offended By Nick Viall’s Comments, Still Happily Engaged

A year after publicly dumping Nick Viall on her season of The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe said that she didn’t have any regrets. The 31-year-old dance instructor shared that she is still happily engaged with Shawn Booth and have not spoken to Nick since.

Nick Viall infamously told Ryan Seacrest back in January that he is “more than thankful” that Kaitlyn Bristowe picked Shawn Booth over him. When asked about The Bachelor‘s snarky comment about her, Kaitlyn told Us Weekly that she’s not at all offended by what he said.

“Of course I’m not hurt by that! I mean, I’m happily engaged to Shawn, and that’s who I’m supposed to be with. So no, I agree with him,” she said.

Lap dawg A photo posted by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

The former Bachelorette added that everything worked out for the both of them, she got engaged with the love of her life, and Nick ended up being the next Bachelor.

“It worked out for him. He gets to be the Bachelor, and it worked out for me — I’m happy with Shawn. Why wouldn’t he be happy we didn’t end up together?”

Altough Kaitlyn Bristowe claimed to be happy for Nick Viall, she admitted that she has not spoken to him since The Bachelorette Season 11 wrapped up. Kaitlyn explained that it was not because there was bad blood between them, she just refuses to text any guys other than her fiancé, Shawn Booth.

Because of their busy schedule, Kaitlyn said that they haven’t had a chance to watch an episode of The Bachelor. She also admitted that after being on the show, it was awkward seeing it from a different perspective. But this doesn’t mean that she’s not updated on what’s happening at the Bachelor mansion.

Corinne Olympios, who was dubbed as the Season 21 villain, is clearly one of the most talked about Bachelor contestants to date. While Kaityln has definitely heard of Corinne and her antics to get noticed, the Bachelorette admitted that she’s not sure how she feels about Corinne’s strategy to get Nick’s heart. Corinne may not end up winning this season but she has everyone talking about her.

“I don’t know what a good strategy is anymore. It seems to be working for her. Everyone’s talking about her — maybe that’s what she wanted. It kind of depends what you want from it,” Kaitlyn said.

#TheBachelor ???? A photo posted by bachelorabc (@bachelorabc) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Kaitlyn Bristowe recently fired back at a news site after the outlet “twisted” her story. Last week, Fox News posted an article about how Kaitlyn doesn’t have time to watch The Bachelor, a show that made her famous. During the interview, Kaitlyn explained that because she was so busy with travelling, she hasn’t watched the last three seasons of The Bachelor.

“This is why I’m hesitant to do interviews. The story gets twisted, I sound negative, and my words are misconstrued. So frustrating,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, as Inquisitr previously reported, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth shared that the wedding planning is going “terrible.” Contrary to previous reports, The Bachelorette couple said that a 2017 wedding is still not happening. Kaitlyn, however, quickly added that everything is going well between her and Shawn, but they are just terrible at planning anything together. But if someone were to plan a wedding for them, Kaitlyn said that she would jump on the chance to marry Shawn in a heartbeat.

“We’re so busy, we don’t have the time to sit down and plan a wedding, but it if someone wants to plan it for us, we’re open! I’d get married tomorrow if someone just said, ‘Show up here at this time,'” she said.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]