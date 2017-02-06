‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian Scrambles, Sonny Pushes, And Liz Questions

Where are things headed during the week of February 6 on General Hospital? Spoilers hint that Olivia Jerome will be causing trouble and Julian will be at his wit’s end trying to control this complicated situation. There’s trouble ahead for Sam and Jason while Elizabeth and Hayden will butt heads. Lulu may be pushing too hard with Charlotte and Sonny is determined to take someone down. What else is on the way?

Olivia is shaking things up in her shocking return to Port Charles and while Alexis saw her with Julian, Alexis does not yet know the truth about the connection between her estranged husband and her supposed sponsor. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Olivia’s determination to exact revenge will cause a lot of chaos for Julian and he will be faced with consequences related to his past.

Jason has made plans to have Sam move into Sonny’s place to ensure that she and the baby stay safe, but General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Sam will do something that is contrary to what Jason wants and this may well lead to some heated moments between the two. Toward the end of the week, he will be making some accusations toward someone while Sam connects with someone who may not be what they seem.

Finn is scrambling as Brad continues to threaten him and soon Nina will be asking Maxie for help. General Hospital spoilers note that there’s a confrontation on the way between Hayden and Elizabeth as Elizabeth wants some answers from Hayden while Carly will pick up a scent regarding Nelle’s supposed relationship. Nelle thinks that she is right on track with her plan, but the buzz is that she may be busted quite soon.

Lulu is anxious to bond with Charlotte, but this has been a complicated path and she will soon get some insight from Alexis that may help in the custody battle. Lulu will seemingly distance herself from Charlotte a bit and it sounds as if the little girl is going to end up overwhelmed. Anna has pieced together how she previously knew Valentin, but General Hospital spoilers note that she’ll be facing additional memories and things will take a dark turn it seems.

Dante will be getting a big break in his case and Sonny is going to be anxious to get revenge. Sonny will be suspicious of Jason, wondering if he’s being truthful about everything, and Sonny will end up in legal trouble once again. Dante will soon be questioning someone and he’ll be thrown by Carly’s insistence on some details in the matter. There’s a bit of Ava on the way and she’ll be scrambling and defensive and viewers will see Tracy pushing Hayden at the end of the week.

Elizabeth and Franco reunited and finally made love, and General Hospital spoilers tease that big things are on the way for this duo as the February sweeps heat up. There’s more trouble on the way for Finn and Hayden while Anna’s connection to Valentin continues to shake things up and rattle Nina. Morgan’s supposed death has shaken many throughout Port Charles and the case will continue to cause issues on many fronts. As for Nelle, her plan, and her secrets, teasers indicate that this will explode quite soon.

Can Jason and Sam remain connected as they work through this dangerous case and inch closer to their baby’s due date? How far will Olivia go to exact revenge and can Julian keep his loved ones safe through this? General Hospital spoilers tease that there are crazy moments on the way and fans will not want to miss where things head next.

[Featured image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]