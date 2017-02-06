Super Bowl 2017: Patriots vs Falcons Match Highlights, Key Moments

The Super Bowl 2017 match between New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons had some major moments. The match started with for U.S. President George H.W. Bush flipping the coin and the Falcons winning the toss. The match started at NRG Stadium in Houston at 6:37 p.m. EST. The Falcons gave the ball to the Patriots to kick off the match.

The First Quarter Goes Scoreless

Both the teams performed brilliantly on their defense and managed to hold the opposition. The Falcons had one thrilling moment when Devonta Freeman had a 37-yard run. The Patriots fans got excited when Tom Brady found Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and James White. But, Courtney Upshaw was not fooled by a play-action fake. Brady was sacked for an 8-yard loss.

The Falcons Rule The Second Quarter

The Super Bowl 2017 match between Patriots vs Falcons had an unexpected start, in terms of scoring. Despite being the favorites, the Patriots did not score for the first time in the match. It was the Falcons that took a 7-0 lead. Freeman went to the red zone for the first time with his 15-yard run. Then again, he got the ball from Matt Ryan and ran into the end zone and recorded the first score of the match.

The First Half Belongs To The Falcons

The Falcons had a tremendous first half. Even though a number of experts expected them to win, very few expected such dominance from the team. They had a 21-3 lead and looked like scoring even more. On the other hand, it came as a surprise that the Patriots managed to score. It was Brady who managed to get some respect back. Even Brady did not look like his usual self. He missed many passes.

Lady Gaga Performs At Halftime

Lady Gaga’s performance at the Super Bowl 2017 match between Patriots vs Falcons was highly anticipated. Many expected her to speak and make a political statement. But, the star performer played safe and focused on her performance instead. The show started with patriotic songs. Lady Gaga soon went into her hit zone by performing on her popular songs. Those, who were expecting political statements from her, had to be satisfied with songs like “Born This Way,” The New York Times reported. She dropped the mic to finish off her performance.

Patriots Start Well In The Second Half

After having a mundane first half, the Patriots started well in the second half. They seemed to have new energy to take on the Falcons. But, the Falcons were still dominant in the match. With Ryan’s strong performance, the Falcons were leading 28-3. Ryan ruled the first part of the second half. He, along with Freeman, made it difficult for the Patriots.

Patriots Start Narrowing Falcons’ Lead

The Super Bowl 2017 match between Patriots vs Falcons went into an exciting period when, slowly but steadily, the Patriots started narrowing the Falcons’ lead. The first touchdown happened when Brady got James White for a 5-yard score. The score was 28-9. The Patriots soon made their fans realize that they were in for a fight. Brady kept pushing the standards higher. And soon, the score was 28-20.

Super Bowl 2017 Patriots vs Falcons Hits A Tie

Julian Edelman did a circus catch that was a part of a 91-yard drive. Brady got Danny Amendola for a 2-point conversion. With less than a minute remaining in the match, the Patriots made it happen for the team. They tied the match 28-28.

Patriots Win

The Super Bowl 2017 has seen the “impossible” happen. The Patriots have won the match34-28, and Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls. He leaves behind Joe Montana. His idol won four Super Bowls. He also leaves Terry Bradshaw behind. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell presented the Vince Lombardi trophy to the Patriots. US President Donald Trump was correct in predicting The Patriots’ win.

