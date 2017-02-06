Leads Cast For ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ And ‘Marvel’s Runaways’

With Marvel’s series on Netflix doing so well, and The CW continuing to add DC Comics programming to their repertoire, it should come as no surprise that both Hulu and Freeform are working with Marvel Studios to get superhero programming of their own. Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger will be coming to life via Freeform in 2018, while Marvel’s Runaways is being developed as a Hulu original. Just recently, Marvel announced who would be playing the lead roles in both shows.

As described by Marvel, Runaways is “The story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.”

The show will be based off of the comic book of the same name, with all six of the characters for the TV show coming directly from the series that Marvel Comics first published in 2003. One of the characters underwent a minor name change, as Molly Hayes was given the surname Hernandez for television. The male leads include Alex Wilder, portrayed by Rhenzy Feliz (Casual, Teen Wolf) and Chase Stein, played by Gregg Sulkin (Faking It, Pretty Little Liars).

The female characters include Nico Minoru, played by Lyrica Okano (The Affair, Unforgettable), Karlina Dean, played by Virginia Gardner (The Goldbergs, Good Kids), Gert Yorkes, played by Ariela Barer (One Day at a Time, New Girl), and Molly Hernandez, portrayed by Allegra Acosta (Just Add Magic, 100 Things to do Before High School).

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, which will air on Freeform, also announced the stars that will be taking the lead in their show. Olivia Holt will make the transition from the Disney Channel to Freeform as Tandy Bowen/Dagger, while Aubrey Joseph will play the role of Tyrone Johnson/Cloak. With a tone that sounds more like the Arrowverse than the MCU, Marvel describes the show as “A coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.”

Playing with the duality of their characters in a dark-and-light, yin-and-yang kind of way, the relationship between Tandy and Tyrone may be as complicated as the unique powers that each of them have. Holt brings her experience from Girl vs. Monster, Ultimate Spider-Man, and Class Rank to the youthful Marvel product, while the less-experienced Aubrey Joseph moves up from smaller roles on Law & Order: SVU and The Night Of.

While series premiere dates are still far from being set, both shows are scheduled to begin production on Monday, February 13. Neither Marvel’s Runaways or Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger are expected to air until sometime in 2018.

