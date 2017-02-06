8-Year-Old Child Of Jamie Lynn Spears Seriously Hurt In ATV Accident [Breaking]

The eldest daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears has been hospitalized following a freak accident while on a hunting trip with family members.

Eight-year-old Maddie Aldridge was airlifted to a hospital near her home in Kentwood, Louisiana after, according to a report from TMZ, she was hurled from the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that she had been riding. It is currently unknown if Maddie was riding with an adult, but it has been said that Jamie Lynn was not with her child when the accident occurred on Sunday.

Jamie Lynn Spears Daughter Maddie Seriously Hurt in ATV Accident https://t.co/Lf1I2LKfEE — TMZ (@TMZ) February 6, 2017

Sources connected to the incident additionally relay that Maddie was underwater several minutes after she fell off the motor vehicle and was unconscious when she was transported away by medical officials. Relatives of Maddie have not publicly spoken on the matter and no other details are currently available at this time.

Born in 2007 to Jamie Lynn, the youngest sibling of pop star Britney Spears, and the former Nickelodeon star’s then-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge, Maddie’s arrival to the world was shrouded in controversy due to her then-teenage mother’s status as an idol to young girls around the globe as the lead of the popular series, Zoey 101, which was forced to wrap production in 2008 after Spears’ announced her pregnancy to OK! Magazine.

“A lot of horrible, nasty things were said [about my pregnancy],” Jamie Lynn shared in a TLC special marking her country music debut in May 2016, as E! Online notes. “I look back now and I’m like, ‘Oh my Gosh,’ this made no sense and I didn’t understand it and I was young.”

This story is currently developing. More will be added as further information becomes available.

[Featured Image by Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram]