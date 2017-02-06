Five Of The Best Comedy-Action Movies Of 2016

Some of the best comedy-action movies came out in 2016. Not every year is a great one for comedy or action movies, but 2016 provided a nice selection of titles that blended both genres. With numerous titles like Beverly Hills Cop, Lethal Weapon, Bad Boys, and Men in Black, the ’80s and ’90s were a great decade for action-comedies, and then the genre dwindled a bit. But there are plenty of movies from 2016 that rank among the best from any decade. All of the titles listed below were praised by most critics and fans alike.

Ghostbusters

Though some fans of the original film ridiculously boycotted this movie, a lot of them because it featured women this time in the star-roles, most people who watched this absolutely loved it. The movie did a great job of paying tribute to the 1984 original while making the story their own. The modern take has clever dialogue and it features some great cameos. Ghostbusters is laugh-out-loud funny thanks to some great writing and an all-star cast: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Chris Hemsworth, and Leslie Jones.

Central Intelligence

An accountant (Kevin Hart) reunites with an old friend from high school (Dwayne Johnson) and is drawn in to a world of espionage.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the highest-paid star in Hollywood, and for great reason. The same charisma that made him a superstar in the WWE carries over perfectly on film. Kevin Hart is very similar as he has natural comedic timing and brilliant wit, and both actors shine as bright as ever in this movie.

Keanu

After a kitten shows up at Rell’s door he adopts the adorable pet. But the kitten is kidnapped and Rell and his cousin devise a plan to pose as gangsters to get their furry friend back.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele (from the acclaimed series Key & Peele) lend their usual hilarious performance in this refreshing feature. The Mary Sue describes why this is one of the best movies of 2016 for action.

“It takes a lot to get me to go watch a comedy in theaters. For me, the genre is just too hit-or-miss to be worth splurging on a movie ticket most of the time. So, it’s a testament to the marketing buildup for Keanu that I scrambled to my local theater to see it opening day. I was not disappointed… Keanu is a smart and brutally funny movie that utilizes the universal love for pets to pluck at heartstrings without turning saccharine.”

War Dogs

This incredible true story is about two small-business owners who got a 300-million dollar contract from the Pentagon to arm U.S. allies in Afghanistan.

One would not normally think a story about the international arms black market could be humorous, but this one is! Jonah Hill, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Pollak, Ana de Armas, and Miles Teller star in one of the funniest movies of 2016.

Deadpool

A mercenary goes through a rogue experiment that leaves him disfigured and very powerful, and now he’s out for vengeance!

Though many Marvel movies feature humor and clever one-liners, most aren’t considered an outright comedy film—this one absolutely is! The laughs come as frequent as the crudity and action in one of the rare comic movies to garner an R-rating. The witty banter between Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin is nothing short of laugh-out-loud hilarious. The Critic Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes describes why this is one of the best action movies of 2016.

“Fast, funny, and gleefully profane, the fourth-wall-busting Deadpool subverts superhero film formula with wildly entertaining—and decidedly non-family-friendly—results.”

OTHER MOVIE ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Five Of The Best Action Movies To Look Forward To In 2017

Five Best Action Movies On Demand For February 2017

The Top Ten Best Action Movies On Netflix 2016

The Best Action Movies New To Netflix 2017

The Top 10 Best Action Movies Of 2016

Top 10 Best Movies Of 2016

From Ghostbusters to Deadpool, some of the best action-comedy movies debuted in 2016.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros. Pictures]