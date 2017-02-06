Is Pamela Anderson Dating WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange? [Rumor]

Pamela Anderson has visited WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange five times in just fourth months at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The frequent visits has sparked rumors that the Baywatch star may be in a relationship with the controversial journalist.

The Daily Mail reports that Pamela Anderson is rumored to be in a relationship with Julian Assange. Anderson has increased her visits to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange lives as an asylum seeker. Assange has been in hauled up in the Ecuadorian Embassy for five years in a bid to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning regarding a 2010 rape case. Assange maintains his innocence and claims that he would not have a fair trail due to his controversial leaks to the public.

Despite being unable to leave the embassy without arrest, Assange still makes public appearances on the embassy balcony and via internet feeds. It appears that despite limited contact with others outside of the embassy, Assange may have landed himself a girlfriend.

Over the last few months, Assange has had a somewhat surprising visitor frequently by his side. Baywatch star Pamela Anderson first visited the WikiLeaks founder back in September of 2016. The blonde was seen entering the Ecuadorian Embassy with several Pret a Manger bags indicating she was likely bringing the isolated journalist some sustenance. However, her visits didn’t end there. The blonde bombshell would visit Assange four more times within the coming weeks.

Page Six noted that Anderson was seen wearing increasingly sexier outfits to her visits which sparked rumors that Assange and Anderson may be a budding couple.

“She seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits.”

Though Anderson has increased her visits to the journalist, she may have ulterior motives outside of love. Anderson is in the process of creating a new foundation, which supports women who are victims of sexual abuse, and was reportedly visiting Assange in a bid to persuade him to support her cause. Whether that initial visit lead to something more is currently unknown. However, it seems that the unlikely pair have hit it off.

Pamela visited Assange again on November 13, when she showed up at the embassy with another tray of treats. The visits then continued into December when Anderson visited twice in one week, stopping in at the embassy on December 7 and 12. Like her previous two trips, it seems Anderson may be trying to fatten up the controversial whistleblower as she appeared with a large bag from Whole Foods. Anderson’s most recent visit was on January 21 of this year, making five visits in four months.

Neither Anderson nor Assange have confirmed the relationship and it is unclear what the pair have been discussing during their visits. While the meeting of the unlikely pair was reportedly the handy work of British designer Vivienne Westwood, The Daily Beast notes that it didn’t stop conspiracy theorists from making wild claims that Anderson was part of a deeper plot to kill Assange, possibly poisoning him with food.

Westwood noted that she was initially supposed to escort Anderson to meet Assange so that she could speak to him about her new foundation, but Pamela got the date wrong. Not wanting to cancel, Anderson decided to meet with Assange on her own.

“I was supposed to take Pamela Anderson to see Julian in the embassy but she got the date wrong, so she went on her own the day after me…She told me afterwards that they got on very well. Julian was just brilliant.”

Anderson was accused of potentially “killing” Assange after her first visit in which she brought him a sandwich. Some claimed that Anderson was trying to off the journalist and that it was not a coincidence that his internet connection was cut shortly after her visit. However, unless Anderson is planning a long, slow death, the conspiracies were unfounded as Assange appears live and well. Anderson actually responded to the claims noting that she did “torture” the journalist by bringing the non-vegan a vegan sandwich.

“He said I tortured him with bringing him vegan food.”

What do you think about the rumor that Pamela Anderson is secretly dating Julian Assange?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]