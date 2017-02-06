Tarek El Moussa Seen Out With Mystery Woman Days After Christina Shows Off Beau

Tarek El Moussa has been getting pity from Flip or Flop fans around the country. Just a few months ago, it was revealed that he was separated from his wife, Christina El Moussa. The couple had reportedly been living separately since May 2016, but had been able to keep things amicable for the children’s sake. They had not planned on letting the public know they were separated, but a 911 call was leaked to the media and prompted El Moussa and his estranged wife to put out a joint statement.

As details were leaked to the press regarding Tarek and Christina El Moussa, several questions were raised. She was allegedly dating the family contractor and he was supposedly having a fling with the nanny. A lot was said, and comments from the El Moussa couple were few and far in between.

According to E!, Tarek El Moussa was spotted with a mystery woman. She reportedly resembles Christina, which likely means he has a type he prefers to date. While the photos showed the pair having a casual evening, it is being said that he is dating around and there is no single woman he is attached to at the moment.

#Christmas #thuggin!! We #love our #amazing kids so much!! Wishing you all a #very #merry #Christmas from California! A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:28pm PST

This new woman for Tarek El Moussa comes just a few days after Christina El Moussa stepped out with her man, Gary Anderson. It was made official when she was seen out with him arm and arm, but Flip or Flop fans have known for weeks the two were definitely together. At the beginning of the year, she spent the holiday with him in Park City, Utah. There were no photos of the two together, but Anderson’s daughter was there and a photo of her with El Moussa was posted to Instagram. There is a significant age difference between Christina and Gary, but they don’t seem to mind. Tarek seems to be more focused on business and his children, especially because he allegedly had a very short fling with the couple’s former nanny, Alyssa Logan.

Right now, Tarek and Christina El Moussa are finishing up filming for Flip or Flop. The two are under contract for a few more episodes and then it is likely over for them with the HGTV network. Rumors have circulated that Christina was shopping her own show. Tarek seems to be more concerned with the business than the fame, and reportedly plans to continue flipping houses with or without his soon-to-be ex-wife. There was talk about their brand and the extremes she was going to in order to try and save it, but ironically, views are way up for Flip or Flop. The separation news broke and the viewers just showed up in droves. It likely won’t be enough to have the show renewed, but it definitely helped to make a case for it.

All new #FliporFlop tomorrow at 9pm!!! I hope everyone is ready to see some BIG transformations!!…. And of course… Cute kids???????? A photo posted by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Nov 30, 2016 at 9:01pm PST

Things have been awkward for Tarek El Moussa with the amount of things being said about him in the media. There were reports that he was verbally abusive to Christina El Moussa while filming, saying vulgar things to her. It turns out those reports were untrue and he released a statement about them. Unfortunately, the public is now obsessed with the couple and who they are dating. Tarek’s mystery woman has not been identified. It is likely that it was a casual date, even though it appears it could have been more. His focus seems to be on his professional life and his children while Christina seems to be comfortable flaunting her relationship with Gary Anderson. Tarek El Moussa is moving on, but on his own terms and without giving the public every small detail regarding his love life.

