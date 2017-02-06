‘Nioh’: Reviews Are In, And Team Ninja Looks To Have A Hit With Upcoming Title

Team Ninja may have outdone themselves with their latest.

Nioh, the samurai-esque action hit that brings more difficulty than your standard Dark Souls game, is approaching its release date. We’ve already been introduced to the beta, and this title is going to require patience and precision to beat. While Team Ninja’s previous releases haven’t been the best, Nioh could be the redemption that they have been looking for.

According to a report by GameSpot, reviews for Nioh are beginning to pour in. Players have been on the fence about the game since playing its demo build. Some say that it’s far too difficult to get into. Others claim that the game is too much like Dark Souls, discrediting any reason to drop $60 on a clone. If you’re looking for early impressions of the game from a reviewer’s point of view, you might change your tune at the scores that Nioh is getting.

IGN has given Nioh a 9 out of 10. It’s been noted that some of the reviews are still in progress, but individuals have much to say about the game and its overall feel.

IGN associate Chloi Rad had this to say in regards to Nioh.

“Nioh also boldly carves out its own space in the action-RPG genre, asserting its unique identity with a gracefully layered combat system that allows for just enough customization to determine your own style while still adhering to the interesting constraints of its stamina-based framework. A welcoming variety of foes to face, clever bosses to take down, problems to solve, and secrets to find makes every step in Nioh’s long journey consistently fresh and surprising.”

Hot springs offer a short respite from the terrors of the yokai. #Nioh launches this Wednesday on PS4: https://t.co/Z1NhnFC8MN pic.twitter.com/HNqtSpJwhu — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) February 5, 2017

It’s true that Nioh boasts a customization system that allows players to tweak weapons and armor to their style and benefit. Heavier armor will allow a greater defense, but mobility will eventually become an issue. Lighter armor will grant speed, but enemies will hit hard and deplete your stamina in return. There’s also the matter of defensive stances, allowing players to block in different ways to accentuate their approach to combat.

Game Informer has also reviewed Nioh, more specifically its difficulty. Member Daniel Tack weighed in on how hard the game can seem, capturing the depth of Team Ninja’s expert ability at making a hard game.

“Nioh will break you down (and note this clearly, this is an uncompromising game that does not mind crushing your dreams) before it lifts you up, but you soon crave the thrill of mastering a new weapon or toppling a titanic boss. Endless optimization and customization, engaging encounters, and unparalleled combat by yourself or with a friend make Nioh an excellent choice for your next dark action-RPG.”

Clearly, Nioh will take some effort if players are to be rewarded.

Understanding #Nioh (because you'll need all the help you can get) https://t.co/WFVmnBVDfp — Polygon (@Polygon) February 3, 2017

At this point, it’s safe to say that reviews for Nioh will either praise or tear down the hardship of Team Ninja’s upcoming title. Press Start reports that Nioh is punishing but rewarding, accurately describing the struggle that players will go through when up against man and creature alike.

GameSpot representative Miguel Concepcion hasn’t given a score on Nioh, but makes it known that he has acquired at least 40 hours of pushing through the game and taking on its mechanics and bosses.

“Even after spending roughly 40 hours battling my way through Nioh, its progress menu implies that I still have a ways to go. And given that its collectibles have practical value, I have additional incentives to fully explore the world’s many engrossing environments. With any luck, the increased levels that result from these thorough searches also help make the boss fights less of a headache. Given the varying degrees of hardships I’ve encountered up to this point, I can’t wait to see what devious tricks the remaining bosses have up their sleeves as I forge through the rest of the game.”

Nioh will hit consoles on February 2, just a couple of days from now.

[Featured Image By Team Ninja]