Nicki Minaj Trolls Fans With Photoshoped Baby Bump, Is She Shading Beyonce?

Nicki Minaj just trolled all of her fans by posting a picture of herself with a photoshopped baby bump. The rapper posted an obviously doctored photo of herself to her Instagram account, which made it look like she was several months pregnant. (The photo at the center of the chaos features Nicki Minaj in a revealing one piece and can be found on her official Instagram page.)

The rapper captioned the photo, “#ATBIMS y’all so childish Omgskibbidybopbopghjhddfnjj – I was gonna wait to share the news but…”

The photo prompted a slew of comments from some of her 73.2 million Instagram followers, which ranged from shocked to congratulatory.

User @alexe1907 wrote, “This looks real congratulations nicki.”

Some, however were not buying it.

User @blacqcease_snipee simply replied with, “Photoshop.”

The photo was hashtagged, ATBIMS, which is an acronym for one of Nicki’s lyrics that reads, “All these B’s is m sons.” Aside from the fact that Nicki Minaj’s baby bump was nowhere to be found when she was photographed just days before, the caption totally gives Nicki Away.

Some of Nicki Minaj’s fans also claimed that she was trying to take some of the attention from friend and peer, Beyonce.

Beyonce recently “broke the internet,” as Kim Kardashian would say, when she announced that she and her husband, Jay-Z were expecting twins. Unlike her 2011 MTV VMA reveal that included a performance of “Love On Top,” and an onstage belly-rub, Beyonce opted for a less flashy reveal this go around. The expecting mother simply posted a photo herself and her growing bump, surrounded by flowers.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce captioned the photo. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Still, Beyonce’s photo managed to break Selena Gomez’s record for most like Instagram photo, according to People. Selena Gomez’s photo has garnered over 6 million likes since June 2016. Beyonce’s photo, however, has been online for less than a week and has racked up nearly 10 million likes!

For this reason, some commenters have accused Nicki Minaj of trying to steal some of the spotlight from Beyonce, perhaps to cash in on some of the publicity. For comparison purposes, Nicki’s Minaj’s baby bump photo has accumulated just over half a million likes in 24 hours. That’s a far cry from Beyonce’s photo, which had over 2.4 million likes in the first hour.

Nicki Minaj hasn’t responded to this criticism, and it’s unlikely that she will. Since their 2013 team up for “Flawless,” Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have maintained a friendly working relationship. Not to mention that, shortly after Beyonce announced the impending arrival of her twins, Minaj posted a photo of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter along with a really heartfelt message for the soon-to-be big sister.

This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki???????????? A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:20am PST

Nicki wrote, “this beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki.”

Though Nicki is the only person who knows her true motives, it’s probable that she was just having a little fun at her fan’s expense.

Nicki Minaj’s baby bump in that particular photo might have been fake, but that doesn’t mean kids aren’t in her future. The rapper has gone on record to say, on multiple occasions, that she wanted to have kids.

Unless Nicki has changed her mind about one day having a family of her own, we might see a genuine Nicki Minaj baby bump sooner rather than later.

What do you think about Nicki’s trolling? Did Nicki’s photoshopped baby bump fool you? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]