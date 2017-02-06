Mother Of Child Brutally Murdered By Illegal Immigrant Confronts Nancy Pelosi

The following article is entirely the opinion of Erin Fitzgerald and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

A mother of a child, who was brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant, recently confronted Nancy Pelosi. She asked the House Minority Leader which one of her children was she willing to sacrifice in order to provide an immigrant with a better life in America, Daily Caller reports.

One of the most kept secrets in our country is how many American people lose their lives to dangerous immigrants. For one mother, she decided that her story about her child’s brutal murder at the hands of an illegal immigrant should not go unrecognized.

Watch Nancy Pelosi lie through her teeth. In a town hall meeting, Nancy Pelosi lied through her teeth stating,… https://t.co/zqD8sxOBXu — Paul DiBartolo (@pauldibartolo) February 2, 2017

Laura Wilkerson told Pelosi about her son’s tragic death.

“In 2010, one of the illegals slaughtered my son. He tortured him. He beat him. He tied him up like an animal, and he set him on fire.”

Wilkerson, full of tears, continued to weep about how America has no rules to enforce our borders, making this kind of criminal activity an everyday occurrence.

“And I am not a one story mother. This happens everyday. Because there are no laws enforced at the border. We have to start giving American families first. This is not bad to not put Americans first, you know, we have family that fought and died for this country. Do you reconcile in your head about allowing people to disavow the law?”

While half of America is boycotting Trump for his initial decision to not allow anyone to come to America from seven dangerous countries, which have been a threat to America for many years and was even recognized by Obama, we have people and children losing their lives daily because our border laws are not being enforced.

“And the second part of my question is this. If you need to go home tonight and line up your babies, as you say, and your grand-babies, which one of them could you look in their eyes today, and tell them that they’re expendable for another foreign person to have a nicer life? Which one would you like to say, ‘You my child are expendable for someone else to come over here and not follow the law and have a nicer life.'”

Although Pelosi provided condolences for the loss of Wilkerson’s son, she advertently turned it around as a reason why we should give refuge to illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities.

Why is it that American citizens are losing their lives to illegal immigrants on a regular basis, yet we are still wishing to let them in? The bigger question is, why are we helping so many illegal immigrants when a large number of Americans are living homeless and without?

Wilkerson’s story is just one of the many disturbing stories of the millions of illegal immigrants that have crossed into our country without any legal enforcement. How many more lives must be taken before our border laws are enforced?

Pelosi, without knowing how it feels to lose a child, apologized for what had happened to her son.

“I can’t even imagine, there’s nothing I’m sure that can compare to the grief that you have. And so I pray for you. I pray for you, and again, we all pray that none of us has to experience what you’ve experienced.”

Sadly, Daily Wire revealed that the federal government hides the statistics involving crime in our country by illegal immigrants. Why must it be such a secret?

Fox News, on the other hand, suggests that evidence available shows that illegal immigrants are more likely than the rest of us to commit crimes.

“Illegal immigrants are three times as likely to be convicted of murder as members of the general population, and account for far more crimes than their 3.5-percent share of the U.S. population would suggest.”

According to Daily Wire, a Department of Justice report from 2014 revealed that nearly half of all crimes in the United States were committed near the Mexican border.

Why must this information be hidden from Americans? Why must we risk our lives and our children’s lives to help illegal immigrants before our own friends, neighbors, and needy Americans? Why must stories, such as Wilkerson’s son’s disturbing murder by an illegal immigrant, be hidden? Wake up America and take a look at what is really happening in our country.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]