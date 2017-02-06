Donald Trump Threatens To Cut California’s Funding, Calls Them “Out Of Control”

It is a bit of an understatement to say that The state of California is not too fond of Donald Trump. They voted in favour of Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton in the last presidential elections. But recent proclamations by Donald Trump may further sully the relationship between the state and the newly minted President.

According to CNBC, Trump told Fox News that he is ready to “defund” California as one of his weapons in the battle against illegal immigration. Donald Trump also warns California of all the money that the federal government gives to the state. This is the exact quote of the Donald from Fox News.

“If we have to, we’ll defund,” he said. “We give tremendous amounts of money to California.”

This whole cutting California’s funding thing by Donald Trump is a direct response to recent activities of the California Democrats in the Senate. Last week, the said Democrats have turned up the heat on Donald Trump by forwarding a legislation that basically provides immigrants with a sanctuary in California. This will also block federal authorities from interfering with local law enforcements regarding the whole matter.

We're gonna Make America great Again!! #MAGA #DonaldTrump #pewpewlife #America #glock #perfection A photo posted by Guns_24/7 (@guns1daily) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Donald Trump called the whole thing ridiculous and scoffed at the idea of “sanctuary cities.” He told reporters that these cities would essentially become nests for crimes.

Donald Trump cautions that California is becoming “Out of control” and that the mandate of the people is evidence that America agrees with him. But Trump also goes on to say that he does not wish to stop the funding of California as he wants all the states of America to function properly. But Donald Trump also cautions California into becoming a sanctuary city as the repercussions could be massive.

However, Donald Trump’s threats might fall on deaf ears. According to Wallet Hub, California ranks very low when it comes to dependency on the Federal government. The state has always been one of the richest states in America and has even dabbled in the idea of doing a full exit from the United States in defiance of Donald Trump. They certainly have the resources and cash to do so. Figures have placed California as becoming the sixth largest economy in the world if they ever do separate from the Donald Trump’s America.

But unfortunately for those wanting California to become an independent nation, seceding from America is going to be a difficult endeavour. The last State to seriously consider seceding from the US was Texas in the 1860s, and that resulted in a full-blown civil war. The biggest problem with all of this is that the American constitution does not state how a state can leave America. Only a change in the US constitution or a massive revolution can change all of this.

Donald Trump has been one of the most controversial presidents in America’s young history. Trump has already told America that he is planning to replace the previous administration’s “ObamaCare.” Recently, Donald Trump even made a bigger splash by signing an executive order that basically bans seven Muslim dominated countries from entering the United States of America for a certain period of time. Trump also reneged on a deal that lets refugees enter America for humanitarian reasons.

But California remains one of Donald Trump’s staunchest critics. The fact of the matter is, Donald Trump cannot continue to antagonize the state as it is one of America’s strongest economy as well as an important state for his re-election. The recent threats that he made will only make things worse. However, California should accept the fact that it will take a historical feat to secede from America and the two factions just need to work together and find common ground.

[Featured Image by: John Minchillo/AP Images]