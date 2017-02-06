‘Star Wars 8’ Teasers Unveil ‘The Last Jedi’ – Who Could It Be?

Recently, the full title of the next Star Wars film was released and the words following Episode VIII have left fans worried about the franchise’s future and the fates of their favorite characters. Adding to the tension experience by Star Wars fans was Carrie Fisher’s recent passing, which left fans grief-stricken, as well as convinced that there would be no more from General Leia in future sequels. Now, The Last Jedi adds to that feeling of trepidation with fans unwilling to wait until next December to find out to whom The Last Jedi is meant to refer.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – What Does It Mean?

If General Leia ever had any ambition to fulfill her destiny as The Last Jedi, that Star Wars story arc is now defunct, so The Mirror took it upon themselves to investigate other possibilities from the clues already given. Yes, there are hints to the plot of Star Wars 8, produced by the relentless investigations of hardcore Star Wars fans. While it’s certainly impossible to explore each of the thousands of fan theories, those with the most support are offered up for the rest of us to consider in advance of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

For those who have seen Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens, the identity of the last Jedi has already been revealed, but only if you paid attention to the opening crawl. While that part of the film is traditional of almost every Star Wars film (excluding Rogue One), some tend to dismiss those introductory paragraphs. If you’re one, it might be worth it to go back and watch the opening crawl for The Force Awakens. That particular Star Wars introduction identifies Luke Skywalker as the last jedi. Later on in The Force Awakens, Supreme Leader Snoke uses that exact phrase in referring to Mark Hamill’s character as well.

If anyone else turns out to claim the title role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, that may spell a shocking fate for Luke Skywalker. Suppose Daisy Ridley is the last Jedi, as some Star Wars fans presume, that may spell doom for Skywalker, yet, to judge by Ridley’s own words, that may be unlikely.

“I don’t know if I’m a Jedi… I don’t think I am.”

There are also theories suggesting that in The Last Jedi, the use of the word may be plural, referring to an old Star Wars comic book in which Luke, Leia, and the droids discover an unknown Jedi school. In the comic book, it’s this Jedi school who are to be known as the last of the Jedi, or, more precisely, The Last Jedi.

Another Star Wars comic book refers to an old, retired Jedi master as The Last Jedi, suggesting that Star Wars: Episode VIII may draw directly from one or another comic books as source material.

What Role Will Anakin Skywalker Play In Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Long before production started on Star Wars: Episode VIII, it was revealed, or, at the very least, hinted, that Anakin Skywalker’s story is not yet finished and, as The Hollywood Reporter shares, that may be even more apparent, as the release of The Last Jedi draws nearer. Even if Anakin is not the last Jedi referred to in the newest Star Wars title, his story may bear strongly on the plot of the newest film.

After all, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) has been heavily influenced by his grandfather’s history and he even keeps Darth Vader’s helmet as a source of inspiration. Given this story arc in The Force Awakens, it stands to reason that Kylo Ren is due to learn more about his grandfather, including Anakin’s redemption.

There’s also the suggestion that the eldest Skywalker exists as a spirit. In The Force Awakens, Ren (Daisy Ridley) hears the voices of Obi Wan Kenobi and Yoda, suggesting the spirits of the Jedi masters are still taking an interest in the developments in the world of the living. If that’s so, Star Wars fans are theorizing that Anakin will also be returning, at least as a voice, if not in full spirit visitation.

With Rey finding Luke Skywalker at the end of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Kylo’s fascination with his grandfather preceding the revelation of the next installment, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, it seems more necessary than ever that Anakin Skywalker is to return for one last chapter.

Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi is scheduled for a December 15 theatrical release.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]