Five Of The Best Thriller Movies On Netflix That Are Absolutely Compelling

Many of the best thriller movies on Netflix for February 2017 offer a gripping storyline. Sometimes Netflix subscribers look for the best movies to make them laugh out loud, other times they want something action-packed, but often viewers crave a riveting thriller. Some of the movies listed are new to Netflix for February 2017 and others have been around for a few months, but they are all highly praised and considered a must-watch.

Mulholland Drive

Starring Naomi Watts, Mulholland Drive is about a woman who has amnesia after she is in a car accident. As she searches for answers throughout Los Angeles the story and clues start to unravel.

David Lynch (Twin Peaks) is known for creating some of the most bizarre and unique movies of all time, and this addition to his vast list is no exception. This is not a film to have casually playing in the background as you fold laundry. In Lynch-like fashion, every scene counts and even the most astute viewers are likely to be confused throughout the movie (and by the end of it). This is the type of story to watch multiple times as it will start to make more sense. But like other movies from the director, like Lost Highway, it will never make complete sense no matter how many times you try to dissect it.

The Imitation Game

Based on a powerful true story, this race-against-time story is about mathematician Alan Turing trying to crack the enigma code during World War II.

Turing is portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch who per his usual offers a very convincing performance. Historians have said that it is very likely that the mathematician saved millions of lives and this film is a brilliant tribute to the brainy hero.

Following

Christopher Nolan directs this sophisticated and clever art-house thriller. TV Guide describes why this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“Short, sharp and tough as nails. Bill (Jeremy Theobald) is a scruffy, unemployed writer and self-described ‘follower’: He likes to pick strangers out of a crowd and follow them around the streets of London, learning what he can about the details of their lives. It’s not quite stalking, but it’s also not the healthiest way to pass the time… this edgy little bit of nastiness is a good reason to start getting excited about British movies all over again.”

No Country for Old Men

A man stumbles across over $2 million in cash after a drug deal goes wrong. He takes the cash but unfortunately for him, someone wants it back. And even worse, one of the most dangerous killers is assigned to retrieve it.

The Coen brothers directed this multi-Oscar winning film (including Best Picture 2008) that features brilliant performances from a strong cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem, Woody Harrelson, Josh Brolin, and Kelly Macdonald. This is regarded as one of the Coen brothers’ best movies, and it remains one of the most popular selections on Netflix. It also features one of the most intriguing endings to a movie in modern history.

Contact

An astronomer (portrayed by Jodie Foster) receives proof of intelligent aliens, and it seems that the aliens have plans for humankind.

This film has become more popular as people have re-watched it. But upon its initial release, many were disappointed that it wasn’t more action-packed. But what Netflix subscribers will get in revisiting this gem is one of the most compelling alien movies made in a very long time. There may not be laser shootouts or big explosions, but there is plenty of intrigue, drama, and suspense in this sharp movie.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]