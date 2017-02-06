New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5’ Trailer Released During Super Bowl LI [Video]

During Super Bowl LI, everyone knew there would be a lot of commercials that took place in 30 seconds and for a lot of money. Everyone also knew that there would be some big-time movie trailers, and Disney had to get in on it. With Memorial Day not too far away, it was time to unveil the new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which features the return of Johnny Depp and ghost pirates.

It is not an overly long trailer and it doesn’t reveal a ton, but Disney made sure to get this one out during Super Bowl LI as they knew the audience would be huge. They are no dummies and figured that even a short trailer starring the return of Captain Jack Sparrow would be epic.

The fifth movie in the series is a long time coming, and this trailer shows that the franchise is returning to its roots. Things started out with Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, and it had a bit of a dark tone with pirates cursed to walk the earth forever.

The trailer makes it look like things are going back and there are even more ghost pirates for Captain Jack and Captain Barbossa to fight against.

As reported by ComicBook.com, this is the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie since 2011, and fans have been hoping that it would actually end up coming. Some problems have come about here and there, which put its status in jeopardy, but it is happening, and this trailer looks so very good.

The new trailer was released halfway through the second quarter of Super Bowl LI as the Atlanta Falcons led the New England Patriots 7-0.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will bring about a brand new villain in Captain Salazar who will be played by Javier Bardem. He has played villains in sheer perfection before, and this one is looking to be no different.

The official synopsis for Pirates of the Caribbean 5, as per Disney is as follows.

“Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’ The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack. Jack’s only hope of survival lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy. At the helm of the Dying Gull, his pitifully small and shabby ship, Captain Jack seeks not only to reverse his recent spate of ill fortune, but to save his very life from the most formidable and malicious foe he has ever faced.”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will hit theaters on May 26, for a huge Memorial Day weekend for Disney to open the summer. Geoffrey Rush, David Wenham, Kaya Scodelario, Stephen Graham and many others will join Depp and Barden on the cast list.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stars Javier Bardem and many others while bringing one of the most famous lines from the ride to life.

