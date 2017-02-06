Your Chinese New Year Horoscope For 2017: Each Animal Revealed

2017 is the year of the Rooster. Chinese New Year is celebrated all around the world and goes off the lunar calendar, where each year is represented by a different animal.

So what’s in store for you this year? Although people born in January or February need to double check which animal they are, since Chinese New Year falls on a different day sometime during those months, these horoscopes adapted from a professional Chinese fortune teller will give you a prediction of what you can expect in 2017.

Rat Horoscope: 1960, 1972, 1984

You will have many great career opportunities in 2017. Make sure your health doesn’t suffer from working so hard, and don’t spend a lot of money just because you’re working. A relationship with an older woman will be lucky for you.

Ox Horoscope: 1961, 1973, 1985

2017 will be a very lucky year for you! All of your romantic desires will come true. Don’t let minor financial setbacks or a bad mood get you down–they’re only temporary! It might be the year of the Rooster, but Chinese astrologists have marked you as the blessed animal for 2017.

Tiger Horoscope: 1962, 1974, 1986

Comme ci, comme ça. This year won’t be particularly good or bad for people born in the year of the Tiger. It will be steady, and if you stay the course, your luck will steadily improve throughout the year. A word of advice: don’t lend any “friends” money.

Rabbit Horoscope: 1963, 1975, 1987

Are you ready for whatever life throws at you? According to your Chinese Horoscope, you better be. The best way to confront these challenges is head on. Somewhat paradoxically, this is also a great year to get married or have a baby.

Dragon Horoscope: 1964, 1976, 1988

2017 should be a good year for those born in the year of the Dragon. Be on the lookout for opportunities for love and business. People are going to notice you–so make it count. You would be wise to ignore the inevitable petty jealousy that comes with success.

Snake Horoscope: 1965, 1977, 1989

Potential love interests will be falling over themselves trying to date you, Snake–try not to break too many hearts! Also, try not to break any bones, or your bank account. 2017 is a good year for you when it comes to love, but stay mindful in other areas.

Horse Horoscope: 1966, 1978, 1990

Your luck in 2017 will be mixed. This is a good year to listen, practice gratitude, and avoid showing off. You will be rewarded for hard work, but gloating about it will make you the target of jealous co-workers or an underappreciated spouse.

Sheep Horoscope: 1967, 1979, 1991

Things around you are not safe, so take the initiative to make them safer. Research the way your industry is changing, remember that it’s okay to look at the menu as long as you eat at home, and have an emergency kit ready in case of disaster.

Monkey Horoscope: 1968, 1980, 1992

2017 is the year your luck finally turns around! That big break in business is coming. Your new responsibilities at work will leave you less time to see your lover, but all this means is that you can expect many passionate reunions.

Rooster Horoscope: 1969, 1981, 1993

Although 2017 is “your” year, Rooster–your own animal year is not generally a lucky one. Try to be patient about any setbacks. Instead of letting others pressure you, shift your efforts to charitable giving and take the focus off of yourself.

Dog Horoscope: 1970, 1982, 1994

Money! That’s one thing you can look forward to in 2017. But remember the ancient saying: mo’ money, mo’ problems. In particular, be mindful of you and your family’s health. And even with all that money, don’t be greedy!

Pig Horoscope: 1971, 1983, 1995

Try to go easy on yourself this year…because others won’t. Your boss may misunderstand you, and so might your lover. Therefore, 2017 will be a year to focus on small victories. Still, you might surprise someone with your ingenuity.

