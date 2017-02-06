March is going to be a big month for Netflix! Not only do they have many new television series and movie titles headed their way, they have also released the titles of the Netflix originals that will make their debut next month, three of which were purchased at the Sundance Film Festival- Burning Sands, Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, and The Discovery.

Check out the full list of Netflix originals coming in March 2017 below.

Burning Sands-(March 10)

Burning Sands stars actors Trevor Jackson, Rotimi, Octavius Johnson, Malik Brazille and Mitchell Edwards, and is one of the films that appeared at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

“We Were Interested in Creating Something Raw”: DP Isiah Donté Lee on Burning Sands https://t.co/DRclaszJVq pic.twitter.com/nIZ9rFvEzr — SPROK3T Rentas (@sproketrentas) January 27, 2017

According to a review by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is “set during Hell Week, when aspiring inductees are put through the wringer by their superiors to earn the right to join the fraternity at (fictional) all-black Frederick Douglass University, the script by first-time screenwriters Christine Berg and director Gerard McMurray dives right in to demonstrate how the brutal drill instructors rough up the candidates. After severe beatings, one young man is kicked out, leaving five aspirants to face daily assaults while simultaneously trying to pursue their academic and personal lives.”

Love(Season 2)- (March 10)

Love was created by Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin and Paul Rust, and will continue with a second season that will showcase the on and off again relationship between Gus and Mickey.

IMDbdescribes the series as “a program that follows a couple who must navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment and other things they were hoping to avoid.”

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Season 1)- (March 17)

Marvel’s Iron Fist stars Jessica Henwick,Finn Jones, and Jessica Stroup, and follows a young man who is “bestowed with incredible martial arts skills and a mystical force known as the Iron Fist,” according to IMDB. The first trailer for the film was release in October at New York Comic Con.

“Because of who you are there will always be forces gathering against you, disguised as a friend, slipping past you as a stranger, they are everywhere. If you choose to continue as you are, know that you risk everything,” the trailer reveals. “A child touched by fire, destined to be our greatest warrior.”

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train- (March 17)

Deidra & Lane Rob a Train stars Rachel Crow, Missi Pyle and Danielle Nicolet, and is one of the other films Netflix purchased from the Sundance Film Festival.

‘Deidra & Laney Rob a Train’ returns to Utah for Sundance after filming here last summer https://t.co/WvaEzPuaZf pic.twitter.com/aZVoOLfJbq — Daily Herald (@heraldextra) January 27, 2017

According to Deadline, the film“tells the tale of two teenage girls — Murray plays Deidra, Crow plays Laney — who turn to train-robbing after their moms are sent to prison.”

13 Reasons Why- (March 31)

13 Reasons Why is a Netflix original series that is based on the book series by the same name. The series stars Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, and Michael Sadler, and tells the story of a young girl who committed suicide, but first left behind a series of cassette tapes that explained her decision to kill herself.

Samurai Gourmet(March 17)

According to Netflix, Samurai Gourmet is based on Masayuki Kusumi’s essay and the manga of the same title, featuring the life of Takeshi Kasumi. So far, 12 episodes have been confirmed for the series.

“Takeshi Kasumi has spent his entire life devoted to his job. Now a retired man, he finds himself with plenty of extra time on his hands,” the series’ description reads. “While on an afternoon walk, Kasumi discovers the joys of day time drinking and the realization that he is now free to eat and drink what he wants, when he wants. This awakens his inner persona – a wandering samurai living life freely in Japan’s age of civil wars. Thus begins his search for blissfully delectable delights to satisfy his stomach and the samurai’s soul.

The Discovery– (March 31)

The Discovery is the third film from the Sundance Film Festival, and stars Jason Segal, Rooney Mara, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough and Robert Redford. The film, directed by Charlie McDowell, “tells a love story a year after someone was able to scientifically prove that the afterlife exists.”

Are you excited about the Netflix originals coming to the streaming service in March 2017? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by sitthiphong/ Shutterstock.com]