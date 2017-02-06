‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers – Episode 7: Women Get Heated, Nick Turns Down Sex

Whoever said that falling in love was easy, well, they obviously had not experienced what it would be like to be on The Bachelor. Nick Viall started this season with 30 women to choose from, but he has to get it down to only one when all is said and done. On episode seven, there are set to be only six women left and all of them head with the leading man to Bimini in the Bahamas and things are going to get very heated.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

ABC has been moving things around a lot this season, and they have done a lot of it for weeks now. If all goes according to schedule, Nick Viall will end up sending two women home in in the seventh outing, but it hard to know with how things may work out.

As recapped by Entertainment Weekly, the fifth outing in New Orleans brought forth a lot of drama, but left everyone hanging with another “To Be Continued.” If things go according to the spoilers, by the end of episode six, there will be only six women remaining as the group heads to the Bahamas.

Reality Steve is reporting that episode seven will take place in Bimini, Bahamas, and there will be six ladies left for this exotic outing. The first 1-on-1 date goes to Vanessa Grimaldi where they do some snorkeling, and there isn’t much else known about it, but she isn’t going anywhere.

Nick’s group date is with three women which will see him take Raven, Corinne, and Kristina swimming with sharks. Raven receives a rose and that means she is safe for the Hometown Dates, and she also attended a concert by Adam Friedman.

There is another 1-on-1 date which sees Nick take Danielle Maltby bike riding and then eliminating her. Reality Steve reports she will take this elimination very hard. The final 1-on-1 date will see Nick take Rachel Lindsay out to a dive bar for a few rounds of drinks.

Reality Steve also reports that during the time The Bachelor is in the Bahamas, Corinne Olympios will head to Nick’s room and try to have sex with him. This will take place in Bimini, not St. Thomas as he originally reported, but he’s going to shoot the offer down and totally reject her.

The drama won’t be over there.

One of the biggest things that will take place during this episode will be between Vanessa and Rachel which has most of the women on Rachel’s side. Not much is yet known about the fight, but it is said to be the big blow-up of the season.

If the spoilers you read here for the Feb. 13th edition of The Bachelor don’t quite match up with what happen during the time, that is due to ABC changing things around to stick it to spoiler sites. There has been a lot of clever editing and a number of “To Be Continued” frames shown at the end of episodes, and that is just to keep fans on their toes.

Nick Viall is set to get the original group of 30 women on this season of The Bachelor down to his final four, and things are only going to get more difficult from here. At the end of episode seven, only four women should remain, and it is going to be interesting as they head out on the Hometown Dates and then, the Fantasy Suite Dates. Even though The Bachelor has been on for weeks, the rose-giving drama is just beginning.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]