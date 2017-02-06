Lana Del Rey’s ‘Boyfriend’ Buries His Mother, Travels To Cuba, California

When it comes to Lana Del Rey’s relationship with Francesco Carrozzini over the past two years, a big piece of the puzzle was left out of the press.

Starting in 2015, Lana Del Rey began what looked like a promising relationship with Francesco Carrozzini, and they even moved in together in Malibu, California.

However, all of a sudden, it seemed like Francesco Carrozzini had disappeared, and there were multiple photos of Lana Del Rey hanging out by herself in Malibu. Also, when Lana Del Rey was getting stalked by “fans” at her Malibu home — where was Francesco Carrozzini?

The last real photos of Lana Del Rey with Francesco Carrozzini were at a wedding they attended for Beatrice Borromeo in Europe in 2015 with his mother, Franca Sozzani.

In early 2016, fans begin to question if Francesco Carrozzini and Lana Del Rey had broken up because of their lack of photos together, and even when she accepted awards, he was not there.

Nevertheless, neither confirmed to the press that they were officially no longer in a relationship. In fact, to this day, Lana Del Rey has made no official announcement that she is single.

Regardless, speculation that Francesco Carrozzini might have been dating other people — like his childhood best friend Bee Shaffer — may not be true in light of the news that his mother was dying of cancer throughout 2016.

For this reason, it should be no surprise to Lana Del Rey fans that he chose to spend more time in Italy and Europe with his mother than traipsing around Malibu with his girlfriend.

During this time of his mother’s last days on Earth, Francesco Carrozzini also made a documentary about Franca Sozzani’s life, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Franca Sozzani was an internationally-acclaimed Italian fashion editor, and was on the same level as editor-in-chief of Vogue New York — Anna Wintour.

While Francesco Carrozzini was spending quality time with his mother in 2016 and documenting her life with Vogue Italia, Lana Del Rey also seemed to be keeping her schedule open. For example, instead of making an official tour for 2016, Lana Del Rey limited herself to a festival tour.

Obviously, it is possible that Lana Del Rey and Francesco Carrozzini were tailoring their schedules around Franca Sozzani’s health crisis in 2016, and they might spend part of 2017 mourning her loss.

Sadly, at the end of 2016, after Francesco Carrozzini had accepted awards won for the movie about his mother’s life, Franca Sozzani died of cancer at the age of 66 on December 23, 2016.

About her life, NY Times wrote, “Ms. Sozzani did not fit into any traditional mold and she did not play by the rules. She rewrote them.”

Around the world, other celebrities sent their condolences to Francesco Carrozzini about his mother including Kanye West, Victoria Beckham, and Madonna.

While his mother’s cancer diagnosis might have been expected, it appears that Francesco Carrozzini is taking time to relax after the devastating loss.

Instead of spending a lot of time in Europe, Francesco Carrozzini is back in the vicinity of Lana Del Rey once again.

For example, although he may currently be in Cuba, Francesco Carrozzini recently posted a picture on Instagram from a swap meet in Pasadena, California. It was also recently announced that Francesco Carrozzini accepted a position at ReSet Content in California.

Daily Mail gave an update in early February with pictures that show Lana Del Rey hanging out in California and going to see her hairdresser.

Although 2017 may end up being a time of mourning a significant loss in the life of Francesco Carrozzini, Lana Del Rey does have some festivals scheduled.

For example, Lana Del Rey posted on social media about the Flow Festival in Helsinki, Finland; Germany’s Way Out West festival; and the Oya Festival in Norway, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

It also appears that Lana Del Rey might be making new music in 2017 — but this may also be a rumor. For example, NME reported in early February that there is a chance that Lana Del Rey new music rumors are true — but nothing has been officially confirmed by LDR or Emile Haynie.

[Feature Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Interscope]