Kristen Stewart Calls Out Donald Trump For His Tweets To Her Ex Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart had a lot to say in her Saturday Night Live monologue—and the bulk of it revolved around Donald Trump. Two weeks after The Donald was inaugurated as President of the United States, Stewart unearthed a series of bizarre tweets he posted during her high-profile 2012 breakup with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Kristen Stewart started off her SNL spiel by admitting she doesn’t think Trump likes her.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” Kristen said.

Stewart then rehashed a series of tweets the future 45th president wrote about her after she was caught cheating on her longtime love Pattinson with married Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sander.

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart,” Trump wrote.

“She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Trump later wrote “everyone knows he’s right” about the fact that Pattinson should dump Stewart, and he later posted an open invitation for the actor to attend the Miss Universe 2012 Pageant, which he owned at the time.

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Kristen Stewart shared several more tweets referencing her broken relationship with her Twilight star, including Trump’s warning to Robert that Kristen would cheat again.

After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen–she will cheat on him again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2012

Stewart later issued a public apology to Pattinson for the scandal, but that wasn’t enough to get the future POTUS off of her case. After showing the tweets to the SNL audience, Kristen offered her assessment of Trump’s obsession.

“To be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” Kristen said. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend.”

Stewart, who is rumored to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, went on to marvel over the fact that the president talked trash about her and pointed out that he would probably dislike her even more now, especially since she was hosting one of his most hated shows.

“The president is not a huge fan of me,” Stewart said.

“But that is so okay. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then you probably really aren’t going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

You can see Kristen Stewart’s entire SNL monologue below.

Of course, this is not the first time Kristen Stewart has talked about the president’s preoccupation with her love life. In an interview with Variety, Stewart said the former Celebrity Apprentice host was “obsessed” with her.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy,” Kristen said.

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

“At that point, he was just, like, a reality star,” Stewart continued.

“I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Robert Pattinson has not commented on Kristen Stewart’s SNL monologue or the resurfaced Trump tweets, but he has long moved on from the drama. In an interview last fall with British Esquire, the actor addressed Stewart’s fling with Sanders while she was dating him.

“S**t happens, you know?” Pattinson told the magazine.

“It’s just young people it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a s**t?” “The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict. It’s like that scene in [the 2008 film] where he’s talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you’ve got to go and collect all the feathers.”

The President has not responded to Kristen Stewart’s SNL monologue.

