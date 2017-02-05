Full List Of ACM 2017 Nominees For Radio Categories-Plus Charity Festival Lineup

The Academy of Country Music has released the full list of Radio Awards nominees for the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.
The 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the first time ever on Sunday, April 2, 2017, and will be aired at 8:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network. Due to time restraints, the full list of Radio Awards nominees will not be televised.
The nominees in the remainder of the categories will be announced at a later date. The Inquisitr will have that information when it is made available.
Check out the full list of Radio Awards nominees below:
NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Big D, Bubba, Patrick Thomas, Carsen The Big D and Bubba Show
- Cody Alan CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan
- Kix Brooks American Country Countdown with Kix Brooks
- Lon Helton Country Countdown USA
- Tracy Lawrence Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET
- Chris & Nina KMLE-FM Phoenix, AZ
- George, Mo & Cowboy Dave KILT-FM Houston, TX
- Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight WKKT-FM Charlotte, NC
- Rob & Linda Show – Rob Stone & Linda Lee WYCD-FM Southfield, MI
- Tanner in the Morning WSOC-FM Charlotte, NC
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET (tie within category increased nominees)
- Ally & Andy WDSY-FM Pittsburgh, PA
- Big Dave, Chelsie and Statt WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH
- Dave O’Brien WLHK-FM Indianapolis, IN
- Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman WFMS-FM Indianapolis, IN
- Marty McFly WSM-FM Nashville, TN
- Q Morning Crew – Mike, Marty and Janie WQDR-FM Raleigh, NC
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET
- Andy Ritchie, Alison Mencer, Jimmy Holt WIVK-FM Knoxville, TN
- Jack Ryan WMYL-FM Clinton, TN
- Scott Wynn & Sarah Kay WQMX-FM Akron, OH
- Steve & Geoff KUZZ-FM Bakersfield, CA
- Steve & Gina in the Morning on Kat 103.7 KXKT-FM Omaha, NE
ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET
- Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews WCOW-FM Sparta, WI
- Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton WYCT-FM Pensacola, FL
- Jason and Ashley “The Q Crew” on Q100.3 KRWQ-FM Medford, OR
- Scotty Cox & Cara Denis KCLR-FM Columbia, MO
- The Roger & Carly Morning Show KORA-FM Bryan, TX
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET (tie within category increased nominees)
- KKBQ-FM Houston, TX
- KMLE-FM Phoenix, AZ
- KUPL-FM Portland, OR
- WIL-FM St. Louis, MO
- WKKT-FM Charlotte, NC
- WSOC-FM Charlotte, NC
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET
- KAJA-FM San Antonio, TX
- WQDR-FM Raleigh, NC
- WSIX-FM Nashville, TN
- WSM-FM Nashville, TN
- WUBE-FM Cincinnati, OH
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET
- CKRY-FM Calgary, AB
- KAWO-FM Boise, ID
- KUZZ-FM Bakersfield, CA
- KXKT-FM Omaha, NE
- WIVK-FM Knoxville, TN
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET
- KCLR-FM Columbia, MO
- KKNU-FM Eugene, OR
- KTHK-FM Idaho Falls, ID
- WCOW-FM Sparta, WI
- WXFL-FM Florence, AL
To complement the AMA’s, the Academy of Country Music’s Party for a Cause charity festival will take place from Thursday, March 30 to Sunday, April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. Scheduled to perform at the event are: Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Ryan Follese, Lady Antebellum, LOCASH, Kip Moore, Jake Owen, Chris Stapleton, Michael Tyler, Clay Walker, and Brett Young, among others. Below is the full list of festivities set to take place during the festival.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30, 2017:
6:00 PM 95.5 The Bull’s 9th Annual All-Star Guitar Pull
Location: Red Rock Ballroom, Red Rock Casino Resort Spa
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
Location: Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
FRIDAY, MARCH 31, 2017:
7:00 PM LOCASH with Ryan Follese and Michael Tyler at House of Blues
Location: House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
7:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: Songwriter Showcase
Location: The Pearl, Palms Casino Resort
8:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach
Location: Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill
Location: I Love This Bar & Grill, Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Virgil’s Real BBQ
Location: Virgil’s Real BBQ, The LINQ Promenade
SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2017:
1:00 PM ACM Pool Party for a Cause
Location: GO Pool, Flamingo Las Vegas
5:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause at The Joint
Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
7:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause at House of Blues
Location: House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
8:00 PM ACM Party for a Cause: WME Bash at the Beach
Location: Mandalay Bay Beach, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
10:00 PM ACM After Party for a Cause at Redneck Riviera
Location: The Grand Bazaar Shops in front of Bally’s Hotel & Casino
SUNDAY, APRIL 2, 2017:
8:00 PM ACM Awards Official After Party at The Joint
Location: The Joint, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
8:00 PM ACM Awards Official After Party at The Park Theater
Location: Park Theater, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino
[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]