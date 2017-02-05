Paul Pierce Plays Final Game In Boston, Retires As A Los Angeles Clipper

Paul Pierce of the Los Angeles Clippers got a rare start today in what would be his last game in Boston since he will be retiring at the end of this season. The 39-year-old future Hall of Famer played for the Boston Celtics for the majority of his career after being drafted by the team 10th overall in 1998. He arrived at the stadium wearing Patriots gear from head to toe. The New England Patriots are, of course, playing later today in the Super Bowl and this was Paul’s way of showing his unquestioned love for the city of Boston where he played for 14 seasons.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers coached Pierce while he was in Boston and they even won a championship together there in 2008. Rivers knew how much this game meant to Pierce so he asked the rest of the team if it was ok if he started, SB Nation reported.

#Fenway park A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:09am PST

“I went to the team first and asked, and they looked at me like, ‘What a dumb question.’ But I thought it was the appropriate question for them,” Rivers said.

“They wanted him to start, which I thought was great. Then I went to Paul and he was actually hesitant about it. He wasn’t sure if he should. Then he said, ‘OK.’ Then we made him practice yesterday, which is tough for him.”

Pierce had this to say in response to Doc Rivers letting him start his final game in Beantown.

“It feels great. You know, I’m glad Doc was able to get me out there one last time, knowing that this would be my last game as a player in the Boston Garden, so it’s an honor. You know, 18 years ago today was my first game as a starter, and I’m ending that off in 2017 as a starter in the Boston Garden, ending my career, last game here on the same day, which is pretty ironic. But my whole career, the way I got here, and how everything ended up, is pretty ironic, too. Being a Laker fan, beating the Lakers in the Finals, ending up the 10th pick, you know things just happen for a reason.”

When Pierce was announced as a starter, the Boston faithful gave him a loud applause which is fitting for a player who gave so much to the franchise. He played for the first five minutes missing his only attempt from the field. In the first quarter, the Celtics played a video tribute to Pierce and it caused him to get emotional fighting back tears. The fans gave him a standing ovation during the tribute with chants of “Truth! Truth! Truth!” and “Thank you Paul!” echoing from the stands.

Had a great dinner tonight #stregawaterfront thanks Nick V A photo posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

He got the nickname “Truth” from Shaquille O’Neal after dropping 42 points on the Lakers in 2001. Shaq had this to say to a Boston reporter at the time.

“My name is Shaquille O’Neal and Paul Pierce is the motherf**king truth. Quote me on that and don’t take nothing out. I knew he could play, but I didn’t know he could play like this. Paul Pierce is The Truth.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BQGZYMlFj8W/

Paul Pierce checked back into the game late in the fourth quarter and fittingly, hit one last three-pointer in front of his adoring Boston fans. The perfect ending to a special and unforgettable night for Pierce. Even though the Clippers would go on to lose the game 102-107, Pierce was able to give the fans one last look at their former hero and champion doing what he does best, making shots.

Paul Pierce is second on Boston’s all-time scoring list behind only Hall of Famer and legend John Havlicek. NBA fans will miss Pierce as he moves into this next phase of his life.