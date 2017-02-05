Ivanka Trump, Jared Kusher Stops LGBTQ Rights Rollback, Community NOT Impressed

As Ivanka Trump continues to be the neutral symbolism in Donald Trump’s White House reign, many are becoming more and more skeptic in her ability to actually sway her father.

In one of President Donald Trump’s latest proposed executive order, he has threatened the rights of the LGBTQ community with a draft that would rescind Obama’s protection on the minority. “Fortunately,” as Ivanka’s press highlights, it was her and husband Jared Kushner who helped kill the suggested executive order.

According to New York Times, the draft has already circulated amongst the conservatives in the White House and it would reportedly mimic the version of “religious freedom” Mike Pence supported back in 2015. However, according to Vice President Pence’s allies, it was not him twho pushed for the White House order.

In the light of the massive Nordstrom dismissal of Trump’s fashion line, the power couple allegedly “helped lead the charge to scuttle a draft executive order.” Two sources close to the couple also stated that they have proof of the two supporting the LGBTQ community. They added that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner even favored a public statement coming from Trump’s administration stating they would uphold Obama’s 2014 executive order.

Last Tuesday, the White House released the statement to assure the LGBTQ community.

“President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.”

“The executive order signed in 2014, which protects employees from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump,” the statement continued.

The White House press even downplayed the issue by saying the administration was not even considering in implementing the draft. They said it did not even reach President Trump’s desk since there were 200 other executive orders they are still considering.

Tony Perkins, CEO of the Family Research Council, supports the White House’s claims on protecting Obama’s 2014 executive order.

“I feel confident that they have an appreciation of religious freedom, and I’m pretty certain they’re going to address it. I’m talking to people in the Trump administration, and I know they understand the importance of this,” Perkins said.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters like The Family Leader Chief Executive Bob Vander Plaats are getting skeptic on Trump’s ability to ensue the structure he has promised to them.

Though Trump has been pro-all Americans, he has already made his mark on abortion and immigration. These are the types of executive orders people who voted for Trump expected. The conservatives, most especially, wanted to see “America Great Again,” and they plan in achieving that by reverting to the “traditional” America that they believe it to be.

“Our base would want to know who is responsible for what we believe is an issue of religious liberty — that would be of concern to us,” Vander Plaats said.

“We have been consistent. We’ve cheered President Trump a lot. But on this one, our base is wondering why Obama’s executive order would be allowed to stand?”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kusher may have helped in stopping this executive order, but the community is in dire distress. They were hoping for Ivanka Trump to step in and help his father make sense of the political realm, but for them, a helping hand is not enough.

For the LGBTQ community, they need Ivanka Trump to step up and speak out. With President Trump’s political and business allies pushing on this executive order, it may not be too long before another version of it gets approved.

[Feature Image by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images]