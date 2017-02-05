WWE News: Brock Lesnar In Action, Kevin Owens Vs. Sami Zayn In Street Fight

On Saturday night, WWE star Brock Lesnar was in action, as the man who has been humbled several times by Bill Goldberg was part of a live WWE house show in Salt Lake City, Utah. Also in action was the Universal Champion Kevin Owens and his longtime rival Sami Zayn, as the two competed in a Street Fight with a huge move to conclude the match. In addition to all of that, the fans in Salt Lake City witnessed plenty of other superstars competing for the latest WWE live event with several championships on the line.

According to Wrestlezone (via PWInsider), “The Beast” was back in action in Utah after his disappointing showing at the 2017 Royal Rumble match just last Sunday. For his latest bout, Lesnar took on a familiar foe, as the Big Show went up against him one on one. Brock took the win in what was said to have been a short match between the two ring titans. WWE played up the F5 victory on their Twitter account, questioning if Brock was preparing for Goldberg.

Big Show has been rumored for months now to be set for a match against former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal. He’s been an easy opponent for Brock Lesnar to demolish over the past several years now. Just a night earlier, Show took on Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title Street Fight at a Colorado WWE house show and won the match, so there’s always the excuse he was worn out.

In other results during the evening’s event, Enzo Amore and Big Cass teamed up to defeat Rusev and Jinder Mahal, while Braun Strowman squashed Curtis Axel as expected. Neville defended his Cruiserweight title again, and retained against Cedric Alexander, while the team of Sasha, Bayley, and Alicia Fox took out Charlotte, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke. Also, the WWE tag team champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, successfully defended their tag team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus for the second-straight live event.

The main event match featured Kevin Owens taking on Sami Zayn. Originally, the two were set to battle one on one, but ring announcer Jo Jo noted that Raw GM Mick Foley changed it to a Street Fight. The two former NXT friends and more recent WWE rivals had quite the battle, although the Universal Champion came up with the win and claims he “killed” Zayn. The killer move was captured via video and tweeted on Owens’ profile later on, as well as in a longer clip posted on WWE’s Twitter page.

Just a night earlier, the WWE Raw superstars were in action in Broomfield, Colorado, with a similar card. However, Strowman defeated Sami Zayn on that card, while Owens lost to Big Show in the main event. There were varying reports indicating that Roman Reigns was advertised for the show on promotional material, but Reigns was not part of the matches that took place. Brock Lesnar was not a part of that lineup either, so he seems to be gearing up for some upcoming work in the ring. It’s unknown when that might be as Brock was just recently featured on Raw last Monday, but in more of a promotional role.

The next pay-per-view for the Raw brand will be the Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place on Sunday, March 5 at Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Bradley Center. As of this report, Brock Lesnar isn’t scheduled for a match during the event, although he and manager Paul Heyman recently issued a challenge to rival Bill Goldberg to a third match between the two at WrestleMania 33 in April. Goldberg’s answer is expected to come during Monday Night Raw to set up another clash of the wrestling legends in the squared circle.

