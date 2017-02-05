When Does 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show Start? Find Streaming Video Of Lady Gaga

When does the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show start, and where can viewers turn for streaming video for Lady Gaga’s performance?

Fans who are more interested in the “Born this Way” singer’s performance than the competition between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will have a bit of a wait before they can catch streaming video of the performance, but just how long they have to wait is still up in the air (a link to that streaming video can be found below).

Here’s a bit of a primer on the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show start time, starting with the basics. The kickoff for the big game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, but those looking for live-streaming video of Lady Gaga’s performance have quite a bit of a wait after that. The halftime show comes after the first two-quarters have ended, which could be anywhere from 7:30 p.m. in a fast-moving game to 8:30 p.m. in one with a lot of interruptions.

So if there are a lot of scores, injuries, or turnovers that stop the game clock and send the game back to commercials, then fans looking to watch Lady Gaga’s performance live online will have a longer wait.

And how can fans know exactly when the Super Bowl 51 halftime show is starting? For one, they can follow along with the big game, which will be broadcast on Fox. However, if you’re football-averse or just too busy watching the Puppy Bowl, there are some other ways to be cued into when the Halftime Show will start. One way is by following ESPNs box score — when the time starts approaching 0:00 in the second quarter, it’s a good time to start watching. The Super Bowl’s official Twitter page is another great reference, with updates on where the game stands and notification of when the Halftime Show is about to start.

Lady Gaga’s performance is expected to last between 12 and 13 minutes.

Fans who watch the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show live online will see more than just Lady Gaga singing some of her hits. As Entertainment Weekly noted, the show will also have some theatrics that could rival past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances.

“Yes, Pink hung from the rafters of nearly every awards show held between 2010 and 2014, but Gaga is about to take things to the next level. On Jan. 16, Page Six first reported that Gaga wanted to perform on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium — a risky endeavor that would require intense safety precautions and, potentially, cutting a hole in the arena’s roof to allow for such a maneuver. Exact details of the stunt have yet to be confirmed; Gaga did, however, reveal the idea to soar above the crowd wasn’t hers. “My sister was like, ‘I know, let’s suspend you in the air!'” she told the hosts of Boston’s Mix 104.1 radio program on Monday.”

There could also be a big surprise in Lady Gaga’s Halftime Show performance — a special guest appearance from Houston native Beyonce. On Wednesday, Lady Gaga posted a bee emoji that is normally associated with “Queen B” Beyonce, which many fans took as a sign that the very-pregnant Beyonce might join Lady Gaga on Sunday.

Lady Gaga would later tell reporters not to read into the tweet, Entertainment Weekly noted, but that could just be a smoke screen to keep attention off the surprise appearance.

Fans who want to watch the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show live online can click here for streaming video of Lady Gaga’s performance.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]