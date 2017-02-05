Kpop Stars Rain And Kim Tae Hee Surprises Wedding Guests With ‘Happy Me’ Duet

Rain and Kim Tae Hee surprised friends and family at their wedding reception by performing a duet together. The newly married couple sang a sweet love song in a restaurant located on the 50th floor of a high-rise in Yeouido, in western Seoul, according to the Korea Times. On January 19, the newlyweds held hands in front of a small gathering of family and friends to sing, “Happy Me” by Eco. The celebrity duo is one of the hottest couples in Korea at the moment.

Despite being reported as one of the richest couples in Korea, due to their country’s economic and political woes, Rain and Tae Hee decided to make their wedding a low-key event. It was reported that Rain married Kim Tae Hee inside of a Catholic church in Seoul.

The wedding reception included Rain’s close friends like Psy, music producer and singer, Park Jin-young, and members of the Kpop group, g.o.d. Many of the artists’ performed for the duo and wished Rain and Kim Tae Hee a happy marriage. Psy belted out his song “Entertainer” and Park Jin-young played the piano, according to the Korea Times. An insider who attended the event told Yonhap News Agency that it was a very comfortable and cheerful gathering.

“The venue was so romantic with an amazing night view over the Han River. The couple must have been tired after a long day but took photos with each of the attendees.”

The venue was called The Skyfarm and is said to be run by Rain’s close friend, Noh Hee-young, the CEO of YG Foods. Attendee’s at the event posted photos of themselves with the lovebirds.

“Ji-hoon (Micheal, his baptism name) finally married one of Korea’s most beautiful girls Kim Tae-hee (Verda). What a reverent mass and a warm and happy wedding ceremony~ We all heartily celebrated them.”

Kim’s niece was the flower girl in the wedding ceremony.

Last Friday, Rain and Kim Tae Hee flew back from their exotic honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia. The couple stepped away from their busy lifestyles and enjoyed some much needed time away on an island for five nights and six days. The newlyweds are now settling into their new life in Rain’s home in Cheongdam dong, Seoul.

Rain And Kim Tae Hee’s Wedding Announcement

Several weeks ago, the handsome Kpop idol used his Instagram account to post a message about his upcoming nuptials to Kim Tae Hee. Rain, whose birth name is Jung Ji-hoon, officially announced his marriage to top Kdrama actress, Kim Tae Hee in an endearing handwritten note to his fans.

In the Instagram post, Rain acknowledged the loyal fans who have come along with him on his musical journey. He even took note of long-time fans who have grown into women and have become mothers with their own children.

Rain ended the letter with a nod to his new track titled, “The Best Gift.” Rain released the track on January 15, after his three-year hiatus. According to Hello Kpop, the song is about a man’s engagement to his love.

“… She is the best present for me.”

Rain And Kim Tae Hee Wedding Rumors

After four years of dating, fans were elated to hear the news of the Full House star and long-time love, Tae Hee, getting married. The celebrity couple first met while shooting a TV commercial back in 2011 and began dating a year later. The Korean power couple had a long courtship and dated for four years.

Sources revealed that the couple originally planned for a Christmas wedding in 2016. However, due to the controversial political scandals and uprising in the country, the wedding was indefinitely postponed. The lovebirds were unable to wait much longer, so they decided to exchange vows on January 19, as reported by All Kpop.

Debuting as a pop singer in 2002, Rain was later named one of the “100 Most Influential People” by Time magazine in 2006 and 2011. Rain has starred in numerous South Korean TV dramas and Hollywood action pictures including the Wachowski brothers’, Ninja Assassin and Speed Racer.

Kim Tae Hee is often referred to as the country’s, “most beautiful face.” The Korean actress is best known for her roles in well-known Kdramas such as Stairway To Heaven, Iris, My Princess, Love Story In Harvard, and Yong-pal. Similar to her fiance, Rain, Tae Hee has appeared in many television commercials.

Rain, the Kpop idol, is expected to make a comeback and release a new song next month.

