Watch: Best Superbowl 2017 Ads: Time For Melissa McCarthy To Rock Your World

It’s time for Melissa McCarthy to shine in her new Kia ad, which will be shown during Super Bowl 51 this evening. The Kia commercial puts McCarthy in ridiculous physical challenges while highlighting the environmentally friendly Kia Niro model.

McCarthy, an Emmy-award winning actress, flexes her physical comedy chops in the Super Bowl 2017 commercial. While McCarthy is driving, a voice talks over the bluetooth speakers in her Kia and let’s her know what environmental problem she needs to fix.

“Hey Melissa, the whales need your help,” the caller says. McCarthy replies, “I love whales!” and in the next scene we see McCarthy flipped from her watercraft by a jumping blue whale. The Super Bowl commercial is a little longer than a minute, but it packs in numerous physical comedy jokes enhanced by McCarthy’s delightful goofy humor.

McCarthy’s Kia Niro commercial will garner a huge Superbowl audience, but it’s not the only success McCarthy has had this weekend. On Saturday, McCarthy demonstrated her spot-on impersonation of White House press secretary, Sean Spicer during the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

McCarthy’s Spicer impersonation was so funny that it caused a huge upsurge in people searching for “Melissa McCarthy Sean Spicer” and “Melissa McCarthy SNL Spicer.” The skit portrayed McCarthy dressed as a very believable gender-swapped version of Spicer giving his usually hostile White House press briefings.

Spicer was called out on SNL for his strange gum eating practices, his hostility toward the media, and his habit of saying “alternative facts” about White House protocol and the number of people at Trump’s election. McCarthy’s impersonation was so well done that it inspired fans, celebrities, and people across social media to applaud her Spicer impersonation.

Still laughing, 14 hours later… https://t.co/Ue3ThnJpcd — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 5, 2017

#SNL is having it's best ratings in 22 years thanks to the great work of @ABFalecbaldwin with special thanks to @melissamccarthy #SNLSpicer — web_rant (@web_rant) February 5, 2017

No. Sean Spicer has now become Melissa McCarthy. https://t.co/91s3n00wdK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 5, 2017

Best SNL sketch in years. Melissa McCarthy is a modern day Jackie Gleason.https://t.co/nCt65PdpFE — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) February 5, 2017

It's so spot on, I want to cheer for days. Bravo, @melissamccarthy pic.twitter.com/rDTHseInas — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2017

With the combination of McCarthy’s Kia Super Bowl commercial and her breakaway success as Sean Spicer, USA Today proclaimed that McCarthy “stole the show for Super Bowl weekend.” Although the Super Bowl is always filled with creative, eye-opening ads, McCarthy has a chance to steal the show with her wacky, fun Kia commercial.

McCarthy recently made a return to the small screen as Sookie St. James in the Netflix reboot of Gilmore Girls. However, the Ghostbusters actress has maintained her movie-making stamina. McCarthy will be featured in movies set for release in 2018, Life of the Party and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Super Bowl 2017 will feature a fierce competition between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Super Bowl is always a national event, but Super Bowl 51 (LI) is especially interesting because the Atlanta Falcons have never made it into the Super Bowl before now. According to NPR, the Falcons team was formed more than 50 years ago, but now they have the chance to face off against the stalwart New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady in Superbowl 2017.

Super Bowl 2017 starts at 6:30 pm EST on Fox. The Super Bowl can also be viewed via FoxSportsGo.com or via the Fox Sports app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox One. The Super Bowl can also be viewed on a mobile device via the NFL Mobile app. Lady Gaga is set to perform the halftime show, the underdog Falcons may overwhelm the veteran Patriots, and McCarthy’s Kia commercial will offer a laugh riot.

[Featured Image by YouTube]