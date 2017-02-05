Beyonce’s Dad May Have Accidentally Revealed Twin Babies’ Genders

Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement via Instagram amassed the most likes ever this past week. Although the superstar and her rapper husband Jay Z have not said anything about the genders of the twin babies they are expecting, Beyonce’s controversial father Mathew Knowles may have accidentally revealed it too soon!

Beyonce’s father may have just found out about her pregnancy on Instagram wit the rest of the world, but Mathew Knowles is also reportedly off running his mouth about the superstar’s twins’ genders.

“I’m extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her.”

Beyonce’s father issued a congratulatory statement and may have accidentally slipped up about whether Beyonce would be having twin girls, twin boys, or a boy and a girl!

“Blue Ivy is going to have some brothers and sisters.” “She is so excited!”

Fans are speculating that Beyonce and Jay Z may be expecting fraternal twins, one boy and a girl. However, since Beyonce’s father was clearly not in the singer’s inside circle of people who knew she and Jay Z were expecting twins, would he really already have information regarding the genders of the babies?

Radar Online reported that other inside sources close to the celebrity couple confirmed that they had chosen a male and female embryo during their IVF process.

“Beyonce and Jay Z chose one female and one male embryo.” “Beyonce had a really hard time conceiving on her own, so it was an easy decision for them to choose the IVF route.”

The celebrity couple reportedly went to great lengths to work on their marriage, spend quality time with their daughter Blue Ivy, and give her a brother or sister, or two!

Beyonce’s father, who teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University, was formerly the superstar’s manager.

“I was shocked. Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, ‘Why is this person saying congratulations?’ Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘Go to the web.’ I didn’t know myself.”

Knowles said that once he had found out about his daughter’s pregnancy, he called her and they had a “wonderful” chat.

“I was like ‘B,’ and she said, ‘Hi, Dad.’ I was like, ‘You’re OK?’ Because she sounded a little tired because she’s working on the Grammy performance. We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation. But I’m not gonna tell you all of that…” “Beyonce and I had a great conversation. I’m looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, ‘Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit.'”

Beyonce and Jay Z are planning on packing up their family of three and moving from their pad in New York City to Los Angeles, where they want to settle down and raise their kids.

Sources told People that the celebrity couple “seem serious about living in L.A. full time” and that they are “actively looking for the perfect house for their expanding family.”

“When Beyonce and Jay Z are not working, they live a very quiet life in L.A.” “They seem to prefer private gatherings to public outings.”

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta / Staff / Getty Images]