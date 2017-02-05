Five Essential Oils That Belong In Every Household

Many people think of essential oils only in terms of their use in aromatherapy, but there are plenty of practical household uses, as well. Below are some of the reasons why you may want to stock these five essential oils for non-toxic alternatives to many everyday household products.

Uses For Tea Tree Essential Oil

Tea tree essential oil is known for its antibacterial properties, making it a great addition to your household cleaning routine. Dr. Axe suggests using 20 drops of tea tree essential oil mixed with Borax to create a natural and fresh smelling carpet cleaner. (Borax is also known as a natural flea killer.) Tea tree essential oil is also a great cleaner for any mold growth in your home.

Tea tree essential oil mixed with coconut oil can be applied to treat ringworm. You can also mix tea tree oil with raw honey for a natural and effective acne treatment.

Uses For Lemon Essential Oil

Lemon essential oil is another natural disinfectant with a multitude of practical household applications. Three drops each of lemon and tea tree oils in a few ounces of water makes a great household cleaner without all the toxic chemicals usually found in store brands. If you have kids involved in sports, add baking soda to this cleaning mixture for a heavy duty cleaner and deodorizer for uniforms and sports equipment.

Burnt pots or pans? Try using lemon essential oil in boiling water to soak hard to clean cookware. It also works great in your dishwater to help clean all your dishes better plus leave them with a spot-free finish when they dry. Lemon essential oil also makes a great cleaner for your produce if you add two drops of lemon essential oil to your bowl of soaking water.

To keep your trash can smelling fresh, add a couple of cotton balls soaked with lemon and tea tree essential oils underneath your trash bag to control any odors before you change out the bag.

Uses For Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender is known in aromatherapy for its calming effect, but did you know it could also have a calming effect on certain skin issues? Mix lavender with aloe vera to apply to burns after running the affected area under cold water for first aid. Coconut oil may be common in tanning lotion, but if you mix it with lavender it can also help take the sting out of a sunburn.

Lavender essential oil is also great to apply to bug bites for relief from the pain and itchiness. If you suffer from psoriasis or eczema, combine lavender with Shea butter for your own inexpensive and chemical-free skin treatment.

Uses For Eucalyptus Essential Oil

If you’ve ever been smothered with that vapor rub for a cold, you know the effects of eucalyptus. Eucalyptus essential oil, plus a little peppermint and coconut oils, you can make your own version for a lot less money and without any extra chemicals. Another eucalyptus trick to help with a cough and congested bronchial passages is putting a little eucalyptus essential oil in hot water to create a steam for inhalation. Almost any mom can tell you that one of their best tricks for kids with cold and congestion is a steamy bathroom, but adding eucalyptus essential oil may increase the benefits.

Uses For Orange Essential Oil

Did you know orange essential oil also makes a natural pest repellent. Spraying a little on hardwood floors can help discourage flea infestations and Hello Glow recommends a mixture of 24 drops of orange essential oil with 4 ounces of water to spray on your house plants for a natural debugger. Too many creepy, crawly spiders? Mix five drops of orange essential oil, five drops of soap, and one quart of water to kiss them goodbye.

Like lemon oil, orange oil makes a great household cleaner and combining 12 drops with one-quarter cup of Castille soap and water can be used as a general household cleanser. Warning: you better keep oranges on hand because you may develop a craving after spraying down your house with this scented cleanser. Also, try applying orange essential oil directly to stubborn tile stains as well as grease or glue to help wipe those surfaces clean.

Essential oils provide a natural alternative to many toxic chemicals and cleaners in your home. These five essential oils can get you well on your way to detoxing your home environment.

