Black Sabbath Marks ‘The End’ Of 50-Year Touring Career With Final Hometown Show

Black Sabbath has marked the end of their touring career. The iconic heavy metal band played their last show in their “The End” farewell tour, a hometown gig at Genting Arena in Birmingham, U.K. The sold-out concert had 16,000 Black Sabbath fans on hand to witness the band’s last-ever live tour performance in a 50-year career, according to Rolling Stone.

The two-hour performance marked the last time founding members Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler will take the concert stage together as Black Sabbath, and it included a heavy helping of the classic cuts from the group’s early days, kicking off, appropriately, with the song “Black Sabbath” and finishing off with the 1970 hit “Paranoid,” which served as the show’s encore. Notably (but not surprisingly) missing was original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, who had a falling out with his ex-bandmates prior to the recording of the 2013 album, 13.

Days before the Birmingham concert, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne told the BBC he was feeling teary over the thought of the band’s final show. The Black Sabbath legend also said his emotions were “flying all over the place” ahead of the gig.

“One of the proudest things I have in my heart is the fact that Black Sabbath wasn’t a band that was created by some big mogul,” Ozzy said. “It was four guys who said, ‘Let’s have a dream,’ and it came true beyond our wildest expectations.”

Osbourne also reiterated that the Birmingham show “is definitely it” and that Black Sabbath has “run its course,” but he admitted he wasn’t sure what he would say for his final spiel to fans.

“I’ve got to say something but I’ve nothing rehearsed,” the rocker said. “I’m no good at speeches.”

In the end, Ozzy came up with the perfect goodbye message to diehard fans and newcomers alike.

“So it’s the final show,” he said, according to Rolling Stone.

“And I’ve got to tell you something, what a journey we’ve all had. It’s f***ing amazing. We started this in 1968 and now it’s 2017 – I don’t f***ing believe that sh*t, man. But you know what? We would not survive if it wasn’t for the fanbase. So if you’re a veteran fan, great. If you’re new, welcome. But I can’t tell you enough how grateful we are for your support.”

“The End” took the legendary rockers to North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe and more, but it was that final U. K. show in Birmingham show that meant the most to the heavy metal rockers, because it was just miles from where it all started back in 1968.

While the “The End” was advertised as the iconic band’s final world tour, Iommi and Butler have not ruled out a future Black Sabbath album or standalone gig sometime in the future.

“I wouldn’t rule out doing a one-off show,” Iommi told BBC News. “Or even an album. I think the door’s open.”

But Ozzy had a different opinion on the subject and vowed that he is done with Black Sabbath for good.

“As far as I am concerned, this is the end,” the singer said. “I have been out of Black Sabbath longer than I’ve been in. We’ve all had different arguments and fallings out. I don’t know about them but I’m not doing it again. We want to end on a high note.”

Take a look at the video below to see Black Sabbath performing the final song of their touring career.

