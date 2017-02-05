RHOA Star Sheree Whitfield To Kenya Moore: ‘You Should Worry About Matt Jordan’

Sheree Whitfield and Kenya Moore have been feuding through Season 9 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Both women have taken turns making digs over their new custom built homes, Chateau Sheree and Moore Manor but recently, Sheree decided to ditch the digs about Kenya’s house and put her on blast for her horrible choice in men, too.

Lately, Kenya Moore has been dealing with way bigger issues than the crown molding in her home or whether her driveway is paved the way she wants. The recent events that played out on Real Housewives of Atlanta with Matt Jordan have started a conversation about domestic abuse. While it’s great that Kenya has, hopefully for the last time, dumped Jordan, that hasn’t stopped the other RHOA women from using Kenya’s explosive relationship against her.

Feeling a little shy A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Recently, Sheree Whitfield spoke to Bravo where she voiced her concerns about Kenya Moore and it goes a lot deeper than beefing over whose house is better. Sheree thinks that Kenya pushes people’s buttons until she gets them to be violent. She even went so far as to suggest that Kenya may have provoked Matt Jordan into freaking out on her too.

Everyone remembers the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show when Kenya was waving wands and taunting Porsha Williams with a megaphone. It’s likely that Porsha didn’t get kicked off RHOA after she attacked Kenya because, quite frankly, Kenya was asking for it.

‘Now let’s be clear, I said because she in this meeting that she’s afraid of Porsha, she does provoke people. Kenya has provoked a lot of these ladies.”

While Sheree Whitfield may be absolutely right about Kenya Moore and her affinity for inciting rage in many of her RHOA cast mates, All About The Teacharged her with victim blaming, claiming that Sheree was blaming Kenya for any abuse she may have endured at the hands of Matt Jordan.

Sheree isn’t having any of that, though. She went on to explain that she isn’t saying that she is victim blaming. Instead, Sheree says that she is just asking why so many people have a problem with Kenya and that she thinks it is because she purposefully provokes people.

“I’m not saying that she provoked Matt but maybe you should worry about why he’s breaking your windows instead of sitting there claiming that you’re afraid of Porsha,” Sheree charged. “But on the Matt situation… I’m saying you should find out why but I do know in this group, you have provoked a lot of people.”

Kenya Moore isn’t having any of what Sheree Whitfield is selling. When Sheree told Kenya what she thought of the Matt Jordan situation, Kenya hit back online. The RHOA star posted a domestic violence meme on Instagram that can be seen below. Notice the book that Kenya wrote and directed at Sheree in an attempt to shame her for victim blaming Kenya for the way Matt Jordan has been acting.

Sheree responded to Kenya Moore’s Instagram post but not in the way Kenya was hoping. Instead of feeling sorry for Kenya, Sheree seemed to get upset about Kenya reminding everyone of the domestic violence that Sheree experienced and for throwing her past in her face.

After watching Kenya Moore and Matt Jordan’s relationship play out on Real Housewives of Atlanta and knowing how Kenya treats the other cast members, is Sheree Whitfield really victim blaming? Or has she just had enough of the RHOA star and her constant drama? Tell us what you think of the feud between Kenya and Sheree in the comments section below.

”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]