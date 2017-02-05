NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Interested In Adrian Peterson, DeMarcus Ware?

Who said you can’t go home? In the case of Adrian Peterson and DeMarcus Ware, that may be right where they are heading for the 2017 NFL season. The NFL rumor mill never sleeps and if these two rumors have any credibility, then the Dallas Cowboys will be one heck of a force next season.

According to a Star-Telegram report, Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware, who is expected to be heading to the NFL open market as an unrestricted free agent, may have some interest in returning to the Cowboys, according to the report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

While he remains interested in returning to Denver, LB DeMarcus Ware also is leaving door open to play next season in Dallas, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2017

Ware who will turn 35 this off-season, has not ruled out a return to the Broncos, but he still has major ties to the Cowboys, and many think he could bolt back to the Lone Star state. ESPN reported that Ware owns a home in the Dallas area and his two children live in the area.

If Dallas can get Ware to return to the field where he once was a dominating force for Big D, it will only make their defense that much better next fall. Ware had his best seasons when he played for the Cowboys, but he still has enough in the tank to make a difference for any team that he lands with in 2017.

Ware has 138.5 total quarterback sacks and he led the NFL in that category back in 2008 with 20 and in 2010 with 15.5.

Now on to Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson.

How about AP in the Dallas backfield next season along side Ezekiel Elliott? Would that be even fair?

NESN reports that if Peterson and the Vikings can’t agree on a restructured contract, “the Cowboys could be an option.”

While Elliott had a monstrous rookie season, he still has a lot to prove before he can be considered one of the best in the game. However, the way he ran the ball last season, Elliott doesn’t appear to be a one year wonder. Now, can you imagine a two-headed monster of Elliott and Peterson in the backfield? Or Peterson coming into the game as the backup runner – and I use the term “backup” loosely.

If Peterson is even half as good as he was in his prime, he is worth taking the risk on for Dallas in many ways.

He is a native Texan (Palestine) and returning home could put an extra spring in his step. He would be back near family and friends – another incentive, and he would join the team in the NFC that is more than likely to be the favorite to win the 2018 Super Bowl.

Add to that, Peterson has always hinted how he would love to play in his home state. That was never more clear than when he made a phone call to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones during the George Strait farewell concert in June 2014, as reported by many sources, including the USA Today.

Knowing Jerry Jones, who has the reputation of being the George Steinbrenner of the NFL, if there is a way to pick up either one of these guys during the off-season he will be on it. Dallas concluded the 2016 regular season with a disappointing playoff loss at home to the Green Bay Packers back in January and you know Jones doesn’t want to relive that situation again next season.

With all of the free agents available this summer, it is going to be an interesting off-season, that’s for sure!

[Featured Image by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images]