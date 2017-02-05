Kim Kardashian Blasts Sisters Kourtney And Khloe For Rudeness

Kim Kardashian has been a little bit MIA on social media lately when compared to the way she was prior to the Paris burglary that left her more-than-shook up. Although Kardashian has still been posting the odd Snapchat video and Instagram pic, she is clearly being much more cautious, especially after one apprehended burglar in the incident admitted that it was because of Kim’s Instagram feed that he and his team were able to pull off the heist as seamlessly as they did.

Aomar Ait Khedache spoke to police after his arrest about the manner he and his team discovered where Kim would be and what their targets would be, as The Telegraph relays.

“The jewels were shown on the internet, and (she said) that she didn’t wear fakes… the time she would arrive in France, you just had to look at the internet and you knew everything, absolutely everything.”

Although Kardashian has been much more cautious when posting, she still does not hold back on social media when it comes to calling out her reality star sisters, Kourtney and Khloe. Kim made her frustrations known on Snapchat recently when her sisters’ lateness resulted in the diva having to wait around for her workout session with the personal trainer the three sisters share.

Kim Kardashian very angry against Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, she insults them https://t.co/A2KexvExKz pic.twitter.com/YnHudCPMMr — Sivertimes (@TheSiverTimes) February 5, 2017

The Mirror recalls the exchange between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars as they all got in their piece about the lateness that caused Kim to have to wait for a half hour in her garage for their trainer.

“So me and my friend Nikki are waiting for [our trainer] Joe to get here because my sisters’ workout ran 30 minutes late. Thanks a******s. Okay. Seriously, Kourtney and Khloe: f**k you. This is so rude. I have been sitting in my garage waiting for the trainer for 30 minutes. I do have a life.”

Finally their coach, named Joe, did show up, and Kim took to the social media platform once more, stating “Oh look who decided to show up! Look who decided to show up. Who was late? … Tell me, Joe. Who was late?”

Joe picked the eldest of the sisters as the culprit that threw Kim and her friend’s workout off schedule. “Oh, Kourtney. Okay,” said Kim.

The youngest of the three then chimed in on Snapchat in a rebuttal reminding that Kim is “The queen of being late for workouts.” And then Kourtney implicated Khloe as well by blaming her for keeping her company prior to the workout which led to her lateness, stating, “You’ve been hanging out with me in the kitchen!”

Kim K and her hubby, rapper Kanye West, have been the subject of relationship rumors ever since the frightening burglary that happened in Paris during Fashion Week back in October. Claims swirled that the two were heading for divorce, and that recently the couple went so far as taking part in emergency couples’ therapy, as OK! reminds.

“An insider revealed, ‘They’re having twice-weekly sessions, plus a third session on their own, each of which costs $1,000.’ Radar reported that the therapist is on call 24/7 and the bills are starting to add up but Kim and Kanye don’t care about the cost.”

Prior to this, Kanye had even decided against joining the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on a trip to Costa Rica to instead stay back in Los Angeles to work on his music. This information certainly caused speculation about a looming divorce to be even more talked about in the tabloids and media. Yet at this point all appears to be solid between the famous couple as Kim recently shared new details about herself and their relationship, including the fact that both she and Kanye feel that keeping it hot, literally and figuratively, in the bedroom is key.

Kim Kardashian Reveals 20 ~Weird~ Things About Herself and Some of Them Are Actually Cray https://t.co/buMqXX3bu7pic.twitter.com/PP3xmdi8yj — Seventeen (@seventeen) February 5, 2017

