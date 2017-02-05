WWE News: Former World Champion Rips WWE Hall Of Fame – Calls It ‘Fake’

Everyone is waiting for the next big name to be announced as a member of the 2017 class for the WWE Hall of Fame. Kurt Angle is the only inductee who has been announced as of now, and rumors are floating around about the Rock ‘N Roll Express, Diamond Dallas Page, and a few others. One former WWE and ECW superstar recently gave his thoughts on going into the hall and he doesn’t think much of it because he sees it as “fake.”

For decades, different superstars have received the honor of having their name called to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Some feel it is a tremendous honor and others hope to have it happen to them one day, but guys like Sabu don’t think it is even worth the trouble.

Sabu is one of the most iconic names in all of professional wrestling, but he may be most well-known for his time in ECW. He would pounce through the air and slam a chair into an opponent’s face or use barbed wire wrapped around his leg and delivering a leg drop.

The 52-year-old Sabu spoke recently with Sports Illustrated about a number of topics including his health, career, and more. One of the things brought up was how wrestling legend Terry Funk believes that Sabu doesn’t get the respect he deserves from WWE, but it doesn’t bother him.

Many have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and that includes The Sheik, but Sabu is not there and he doesn’t feel as if he ever will be. The thing is, he doesn’t really care.

“It’s such a fake Hall of Fame. I’d only do it because I need the money. I don’t know if I would mother— everyone or if I would take it graciously, but I don’t consider it a real Hall of Fame. It’s not like the Baseball Hall of Fame or the Football Hall of Fame. They let anybody in it, anybody who could draw money. The real wrestling Hall of Fames are in Iowa and Amsterdam, New York. They look for donations because they’re so broke, but they have sh*t from the 1800s.”

From there, Sabu talked about some of his best matches back in ECW and over time, but thinking about the WWE Hall of Fame, it isn’t a priority for him. He just doesn’t feel as if WWE’s version is one that represents all of wrestling.

“Vince’s Hall of Fame only has sh*t from Vince’s company. If you didn’t work for his company, you’re not in the Hall of Fame. That’s nothing to do with how good you are, it only matters who owned them.”

Sabu has been wrestling for more than 30 years, but the majority of his time wasn’t in WWE or even the company’s version of ECW. During his time with Vince McMahon’s company, though, Sabu did have matches with some other true legends.

In the spring of 2006, Sabu was released by TNA and signed a deal with WWE which saw him take on guys like Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, Big Show, and John Cena. Sabu knows that a lot of people give John Cena some flack and don’t think he could handle his own in some other promotions or matches, but that isn’t true.

Believe it or not, Sabu thinks that John Cena could dominate one of the most dangerous matches ever.

“I got a lot of flack before I wrestled Cena, but no flack afterward because he was good,” said Sabu. “A lot of guys mock him, but he’s a good worker. “He probably could be ‘King of the Death Match’ if he wanted, but why would he? Why would he want to wrestle for a hundred dollars when he can wrestle for hundreds of thousands or millions? The highest paid ‘King of the Death Match’ was when I was offered $5,000. John Cena’s lowest match isn’t even five grand, so why would he wrestle in a ‘King of the Death Match’?'”

A number of former ECW stars have made it into the WWE Hall of Fame, so, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Sabu to make it in. Still, he’s accomplished so much over the course of his career that it doesn’t seem to matter if he makes it or not.

The WWE Hall of Fame has been inducting new names during WrestleMania weekend since 2004, but some went in during the mid-’90s. Sabu has had a long and storied career across multiple promotions with his best-known work coming in ECW and WWE. After more than 30 years in the ring, Sabu knows a thing or two about the world of wrestling and after these comments, he may never end up being invited as an inductee into the “fake” Hall of Fame.

[Featured Image by WWE]