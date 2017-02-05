The Jay-Z And Tupac Shakur Feud: Why Hova’s Diss Track Was Never Released

Jay-Z is no doubt one of the most enterprising hip-hop artists in the world. Estimated to have a net worth of about 610 million dollars as of 2016, he is also among the best-selling artists, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide. That said, Jay-Z was at one time involved in a feud with Tupac Shakur.

The feud which occurred in the period just before Tupac’s death was said to have spawned from Shakur’s beef with Mobb Deep. Tupac took a shot at Jay-Z for sticking up for Mobb Deep through his songs “F**k Friendz” and “Bomb First.” Jay-Z, reportedly riled up by this, made a diss song in response.

This is according to DJ Clark Kent, one of Jay-Z’s music producers. However, the song was never released because Tupac Shakur passed away just before its release. The following was DJ Clark’s revelation as reported by MTV.

“It never came out out of respect for the fact that he died. Jay did a record going at ‘Pac, but just as it was about to come out, son died…We performed it, though. We performed it once. You have to understand. The chip on Jay’s shoulder is so crazy, it’s just like he had to perform it.”

Jay-Z apparently played the song at The Apollo, and according to Kent, the audience thought it was “hard.” The following was Kent’s exact statement regarding this.

“It was scathing. Crowds was like, ‘Oh, s**t.’ It was super hard. If he was alive, there would have been no coming back…This was so tough. To me, it probably was one of the hardest diss records I’ve ever heard.”

According to Jay-Z, his beef with Tupac Shakur was never personal. He revealed this while speaking to MTV. Apparently, he got into Tupac’s line of fire by association, as he and Biggie were friends, stating, “It was nothing personal. We never met. You know, he and Big went through their thing. I was Big’s man, that was the extent of our big beef. Whatever [animosity] we had died with him.”

Presently, Tupac Shakur’s fans are awaiting his biopic All Eyez On Me set to be released on June 16, 2017. It stars Demetrius Shipp and strives to chronicle Tupac Shakur’s rise to stardom, his time at Death Row Records, and the much-publicized imprisonment. The film, which is directed by Benny Boom is titled after Shakur’s 1996 hit song “All Eyez On Me.”

A legal battle between Morgan Creek Productions and Afeni, Tupac Shakur’s mother is blamed for the delayed release of the film. The following is an excerpt of a report outlining the series of hurdles it has undergone.

“… Both parties [Creek Productions and Afeni Shakur] eventually settled, with Afeni serving as an executive producer on the film and granting rights for her son’s music catalog to be used in the movie.”

It also went through another setback when Antoine Fuqua, co-producer for the biopic dropped out of the project. This was in 2011. Next was John Singleton, who joined the project in2014. He was the producer, writer, and director of the film during the period, but soon got out stating, “Real talk! The reason I am not making this picture is because the people involved aren’t really respectful of the legacy of Tupac Amaru Shakur. How you gonna make a movie about a man [Tupac Shakur] when you suing his mother to get the rights to tell his story?”

This is according to the LA Times. As for Jay Z’s diss against Tupac Shakur, it may never be released.

