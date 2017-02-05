55 Games Confirmed To Play Better With PS4 Pro Boost Mode On

Boost Mode to make PS4 Pro worth all the bucks: 55 out of a number of PS4 games tested better on Boost Mode, now running smoother with fixed frame rates.

The PlayStation 4 Pro, when it launched last November, received mixed reviews and responses. For paying $100 more, what do you actually get in return? 4K and HDR support was inconsistent, and not a significant amount of games were releasing PS4 Pro patches. So why bother upgrading if your PS4 works just as fine?

Well, the time has come for the PS4 Pro to reveal its true power. The Inquisitr previously reported that the PS4 Pro will soon be receiving a system software update, version 4.50. And included in this firmware update is the much-reviewed Boost Mode.

A number of testers have already been given access to the beta of PS4 Pro’s version 4.50 update and Polygonreports that a screenshot of the PS4’s settings menu, from a tester named Mladen Tapavicki, describes Boost Mode as the following.

“Experience improved gameplay, including higher frame rates, for some games that were released before the introduction of PS4 Pro (CUH-7000 series). Turn this off if you experience unexpected behaviour during gameplay.”

How improved is improved gameplay, you asked? To test the claims of the new Boost Mode, a number of gaming websites such as This Gen Gaming, users from NeoGAF, and gamers on YouTube ran a number of PS4 games on PS4 Pro with Boost Mode enabled. And guess what, the results are groundbreaking. Who would’ve thought that a single mode could alter gaming so well?

From a number of games tested by various sources, some 55 PS4 games proved to play better and smoother on the PS4 Pro when Boost Mode is enabled. Some games get slight improvements, while other gets a significant bump in frame rates. Others’ issues, surprisingly, gets fixed altogether!

From the list of the improved PS4 games, some of the games that received overwhelming results with the PS4 Pro’s Boost Mode include Batman: Arkham Knight, which completely resolves the screen tearing issues. Battlefield 4 has also received some of the most amazing improvements with the Boost Mode on. When played on the PS4 online, Battlefield 4 drops to 35 FPS, but with Boost Mode on, it’s locked at a very stable 60 FPS.

Destiny was tested by zewone over atNeoGAF and load times have significantly improved, loading as much as 14 seconds quicker. Dishonored: Definition Edition has been widely criticized for the notable frame rate issues but Boost Mode has locked it at 30 FPS, even at the sewers were frame rates suffered drastically.

The Evil Within also got a huge call out, being one of the most improved games with the PS4 Pro Boost Mode. Original PS4 version lagged immensely, at times feeling like the game is in slow motion, but it has been completely fixed by Boost Mode.

Those who have been unhappy with Just Cause 3, even after patches, will also be pleased to know that Boost Mode locks the game at a steady 30 FPS. Street Fighter V’s load times also improved by as much as seven seconds. Witcher 3 has significantly improved with Boost Mode on, as well, with faster load times, and much smoother gameplay in areas which caused problems like swamps.

One of the games, however, that was enormously boosted by the PS4 Pro Boost Mode, has been the abysmal Assassin’s Creed: Unity, which was plagued with performance issues, especially in crowded areas. PS4 Pro’s Boost Mode pretty much made the whole gameplay smoother, with no drops even in the most crowded places.

Below is the full list of PS4 games whose frame rate, performance, and load times were improved, thanks to the PS4 Pro’s Boost Mode.

Alien Isolation

Arcania

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Assetto Corsa

Attack on Titan

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: The Telltale Series

Battlefield 4

Bloodborne

Bioshock Infinite Remastered

Broforce

Call Of Duty: Ghosts

Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Darksiders II

Dark Souls III

Daylight

Dead Nation

Dead Rising

Dead Rising 2

Dead Rising 2: Off The Record

Destiny

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

DOOM (2016)

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Driveclub

Dying Light (mixed response; some framerate improvements but with increased stuttering)

Everybodys Gone To The Rapture

The Evil Within

Fallout 4

Far Cry: Primal

Final Fantasy XIV

Grand Theft Auto V

Homefront: Revolution

Just Cause 3

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Legend Of Kay Anniversary

Lichdom Battlemage

Lords Of The Fallen

Mad Max

Oddworld New And Tasty

PT Demo

Pure Pool

Resident Evil 5

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Rocket League

Sleeping Dogs

Star Wars Battlefront

Street Fighter V

Tales From The Borderlands

Tomb Raider (2014 remaster)

Table Top Racing

The Talos Principal

Tropico 5

Until Dawn

The Witcher 3

Yakuza 0

With the amount of improvements PS4 Pro’s Boost Mode has been delivering, it looks like upgrading to the PS4 Pro might be quite a deal, after all.

We have yet to receive an official release date for PS4’s system software update version 4.50. Stay tuned for updates.

[Featured Image by charnsitr/Shutterstock, Inc.]