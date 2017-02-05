Latest Android Nougat Update Status For Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10 & Moto Z

Certain Samsung Galaxy S7 & S7 Edge units in Canada are scheduled to receive Android Nougat update soon. Also, exciting news updates await HTC 10 and Moto Z owners waiting to experience Google’s latest mobile operating system.

Roger, a network carrier in Canada, shared their release schedules for firmware updates, which revealed that the Android Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units under them is “coming soon.” Unfortunately, the company did not provide a more specific release timeline for the rollout of the Nougat firmware for these 2017 Samsung flagship devices.

Last month, Samsung announced the global rollout of the Android Nougat update for its 2016 flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, where it said the following:

“With the release of the update, new and improved features promise to let Galaxy users get more out of their devices. The update also enables faster speeds for downloading apps and system software updates.”

The official Android Nougat update is also coming to Samsung Galaxy S6 family, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy A3 & A8.

When it comes to Nougat news about other Roger-branded smartphones, the Sony Xperia Performance X will finally receive the OS update next week, according to the table of upgrade schedule shared by the company. Particularly, the firmware update that is also set to bring in VoLTE will start to push out on February 8.

As for the status of the Nougat firmware for other smartphone brands, HTC’s latest flag bearer, the HTC 10, should now start receiving the Nougat update again. This specifically pertains to units in Europe where the rollout was suspended due to a technical issue.

The update should be available through an over-the-air process, where a notification will automatically show up on the phone telling that a new firmware is ready for download and installation. But since OTA rollouts are usually done in stages, which means certain HTC 10 units will have to wait a bit longer, the Taiwanese company provided a link where users can download the Android Nougat firmware and flash it manually to their smartphone.

Check out this tweet below of Graham Wheeler, HTC’s Product and Service Director.

HTC 10 update will resume in shortly, however for experts that want to try it early. pic.twitter.com/DgZPx9SrBr — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) February 4, 2017

HTC has also released the Nougat firmware update to HTC 10 units in Hong Kong. GSM Arena reported that it is 1.23GB-heavy with version number 2.41.708.3, containing not only the new version of the Android OS but also the January security update and other system improvements.

In addition to HTC 10, the Android Nougat update has also begun rolling out for HTC One M9 units located in Mainland Europe, Wheeler also shared via his Twitter account. Owners of the smartphone in South Africa and Turkey should be getting the firmware as well.

Moreover, the Nougat experience is available, too, for the Moto Z unlocked version in the US offered through Motorola’s official website. The Verizon variant of the Moto Z received the firmware update first, the carrier releasing it late November, to be more specific.

Motorola earlier explained why it took longer for the Nougat OS to arrive on the unlocked models compared to the Verizon model. Android Headlines, in their report, noted that “the gist of it is the fact that the unlocked Moto Z was put up for sale many months after the Verizon version, and thus have different software teams, and are not on the same software track.”

Meanwhile, Moto Z Play is scheduled to receive the Android Nougat update this March. This given release schedule applies to both the Verizon variant and the unlocked model.

Are you still waiting for your Android device to receive the Nougat update? The Inquisitr will continue to provide updates regarding the status of Nougat releases to various Android smartphones.

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]