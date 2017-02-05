Niall Horan May Be Working With Golf, Not Chainsmokers

Niall Horan fans want to hear more music from him after “This Town,” but they may need to hold off on anything new from an alleged Chainsmokers collaboration because it is almost golf season.

Although Niall Horan might be sought after by his One Direction fans for new music with the Chainsmokers, he made it clear long ago that golf was going to play a bigger role in his life.

Now that his Modest Golf Management business has been in play for over a year, and it has continued to flourish, more of Niall Horan’s updates seem to be included in with ones from his golf manager, Mark McDonnell.

For example, Niall Horan was in the background of a photo where Italian pro-golfer, Guido Migliozzi, signed a contract with Modest Golf Management on January 17.

It should also be noted that, in 2015 and 2016, March through May were important to Niall Horan as far as golfing because of Rory McIlroy, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

For example, in early April 2015, Niall Horan worked as his caddie for “good luck” because Rory McIlroy was ranked number one at the time, and was participating in the Par 3 Masters golf tournament.

However, it should also be noted that a lot of world golf tours kick off as early as March each year, and Niall Horan was a big part of the tournament world last year as he shadowed Rory McIlroy.

For example, to launch his Modest Golf Management company, Niall Horan hosted a charity golf event with Justin Rose in late May 2016. According to Simon Jones PR, Niall Horan’s charity event raised £800,000 ($999,480) for the Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens, Irish Autism Action and the Kate & Justin Rose foundation.

In addition, Niall Horan’s golf company was one of the hosts at the Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm Castle on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.

As far as pinpointing where Niall Horan might spend time golfing next, there are no official announcements that he is planning to participate in a specific golfing event.

However, Mark McDonnell does give a few clues about which projects Niall Horan’s golf company might be working on next.

For example, the Modest Golf Management Twitter account shows Niall Horan has recently signed South African pro golfer Thriston Lawrence.

Modest also tweeted the newly-released 2017 European Challenge Tour golf schedule — and it starts in Kenya on March 23. Since Rory McIlroy’s name was also dropped in relationship to the golf tour, it is likely that Niall Horan could show up to support his old friend.

Along with the two newly signed golfers Guido Migliozzi and Thriston Lawrence as well as Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, golf prodigy player Tom McKibbin may be one to watch in 2017 for Niall Horan social media photo updates.

While there is always a great place to golf somewhere in the world, if Niall Horan wants to golf in the U.K., according to Golf Vacation Insider, the ideal times for golfing in the U.K. are summer.

Nevertheless, will Niall Horan go to the U.K. to watch Donald Trump play golf? As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump specifically wanted to play golf for Queen Elizabeth at her private golf course at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

While it would be an honor to play golf at Balmoral for anyone, according to Niall Horan, he might prefer President Obama.

On January 10 on Twitter, Niall Horan wrote that he is “going to miss the Obamas” and not to get him “started” but they are the “nicest family on earth.”

Is this an indication to fans that Niall Horan might be seeing the Obamas socially in the future? It is well-known that both Niall Horan and Malia Obama love music festivals, Malia Obama is a One Direction fan, and it is always possible that a few photos could happen randomly in 2017 based around shared celebrity interests.

However, it should also be kept in mind that President Obama is officially retired with a lot of free time on his hands, and, like Niall Horan, Obama loves to play golf.

[Feature Image by David Cannon/Getty Images]