Vice President Pence Defends President Trump’s Criticism Of Judge Robart [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence sat down with Chuck Todd of the NBC show “Meet The Press“ on Sunday and defended President Trump’s criticism of the US District Judge James Robart, who recently brought the controversial travel ban to a halt. The travel ban put a temporary, 90-day hold on immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries in the Middle East.

According to Fox News, Judge Robart put a “temporary restraining order” on the travel ban. In the aftermath, President Trump took to Twitter to express his disposal of the Judge’s decision. In one of several tweets, President Trump argued that blocking the travel ban makes the country less safe.

Chuck Todd also mentioned to Vice President Pence that President Trump had referred to Robart as a “so-called judge” at one point. He went on to ask Vice President Pence if he thinks that the President’s reaction to critiques is “healthy.” Pence responded by defending President Trump, saying that the President is well within his rights to criticize judicial branch of government.

“The President of the United States has every right to criticize the other two branches branches of government,” Pence said in the interview. “And we have a long tradition of that in this country.”

Vice President Pence also went on to say that he believes “[Americans] find it very refreshing that they not only understand [President Trump’s] mind, but they understand how he feels about things.” Vice President Pence further explained that President Trump is “unique” in the manner in which he “expresses himself.”

According to NBC News, Vice President Pence went on to defend the way in which the travel ban was rolled out as well. Some critics of the executive order argued that it was done in a hurried and rash manner. Even movie star and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been trading criticisms with President Trump as of late, said in an interview with Mario Lopez of Extra that “real problem [was] that it was vetted badly.” Schwarzenegger went on to accuse the administration of being “hasty.”

Per NBC News, Vice President Pence said that the executive order was not enacted “hastily,” and went on to describe the dangers that America and the rest of the world are currently facing.

“There may have been some leaders on Capitol Hill that were not informed with usual niceties of Washington D.C.. but look, we live in a very dangerous world. The reality is there the people around the globe who have inspired violence here in the homeland.”

Chuck Todd also mentioned that President Trump referred to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as “Fake Tears.” Senator Schumer, who became emotional when he called President Trump’s executive order on immigration “mean-spirited” and “un-American,” has generally been one of the loudest Democratic voices during the first two-plus weeks of the Trump administration.

According to Politico, Senator Schumer recently claimed that President Trump’s criticism of Judge Robart, an appointee of President George W. Bush, could increase Democratic opposition to his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. Per Politico, Schumer released a statement saying that the President’s actions are evidence of “a disdain for an independent judiciary that doesn’t always bend to his wishes.” Senator Schumer then claims that this makes it more necessary for “the Supreme Court [to] serve as an independent check on the administration,” per Politico.

According to Fox News, Vice President Pence, who also appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” said Judge Robart was “wrong” in his decision to stop the travel ban. He also said the the Trump administration would be using “all legal means at [their] disposal” to ensure America is safe and protected. Per Fox News, the Trump Administration recently moved to have the ban reinstated, but their wish was denied by a federal appeals court.

Vice President Pence also defended the travel ban in a recent interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News, reiterating that “it is not a Muslim ban,” despite some labeling it as such.

