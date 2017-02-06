Perrie Edwards’ Love Life: Singer Posts Sweet Snap Of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards’ love life is on the up and up these days.

The singer, one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, just posted a sweet snap of herself and rumored beau, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, to Instagram, much to the delight of her super-invested fans. While it’s possible that the couple just wanted to share their love with the world, it’s likely that Perrie posted the photo to put rumors to rest that she and Alex had broken up.

Since Perrie’s ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, called off their engagement and four-year relationship in 2015, her love life has been under the microscope. Perry’s super-obsessed fans regularly post their theories about Perrie Edwards’ love life in the comments section of her social media accounts.

When she posted a photo of herself and Chamberlain to her account last month, her fans rejoiced that she had finally moved on from Zayn Malik.

Those same fans noticed that Perrie Edwards recently deleted a month-old photo of her and Alex from her account, which led them to believe that the pair had called it quits. While neither party has ever officially confirmed or denied a relationship, social media can sometimes be a good way to gauge where a couple’s head is at. Judging by Perrie Edward’s latest snap, however, the two are happier than ever.

The snap in question paints a very romantic portrait of the couple. Perrie can be seen with her arms draped across Alex, and they are engaged in a lip lock, with just the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Him. A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Perrie, whether purposefully or not, shut down all rumors that she was, once again, having trouble in her love life.

It’s not clear when exactly the photo was taken, though it’s probably not recent. Perrie is currently in Las Vegas with her Little Mix group members, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirwall, to open up for Ariana Grande during her Dangerous Woman Tour.

As Metro UK points out, Perrie and Alex were in Paris together in December, so the photo might have been taken then. That means that this photo that Perrie posted is likely a throwback and a way to silence her haters.

Why Perrie deleted the original photo of herself and Alex that ignited the onslaught of relationship rumors is yet to be revealed. However, it could be that Perrie had second thoughts about giving the public access to her private life, the way she did when she was with Zayn Malik. That relationship, and eventual breakup, turned into a media circus, to put it nicely.

CFCvAFC ⚽️ @premierleague #COYG????⚪️ A photo posted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:55am PST

A source close to Perrie Edwards confirmed as much to The Sun last month.

“Perrie wants to keep her love life private and also doesn’t want to be regarded as a stereotypical football WAG,” said the source.

The source also hinted that Alex might also share Perrie’s thoughts on keeping their relationship under wraps.

“It’s early days and they’re still getting to know each other,” the source added. “Alex fully supports her as he too wants to be known as a footballer, not dating a pop star.”

That was then, however. Perrie’s recent Instagram photo has undoubtedly reignited public interest in her love life. Let’s hope that both Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are prepared to handle it.

Tell us, what do you think about this recent development in Perrie Edward’s love life? Do you think that Perrie and Alex are in it for the long haul? Or, do you think this is typical attention-seeking celeb behavior?

Sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]