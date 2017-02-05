Emma Stone Should Be Replaced By Adele At Oscars 2017, Poll Shows

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill’s Netflix series Maniac is heading into production, according to Deadline. The new TV series directed by True Detective creator Cary Fukunaga is set to reunite Stone and Hill, stars of 2007’s Superbad.

Netflix announced that Maniac starring Emma Stone, who has just won her Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in La La Land, and Hill is set to begin production on August 15, while Fukunaga will direct all 10 episodes of the dark comedy series based on the 2014 Norwegian TV show of the same name.

Emma Stone and Hill, who recently reunited on the SAG Awards stage, reportedly met last week to discuss details of the upcoming Netflix series. The Fukunaga-directed TV show is centered around the fantasy worlds of the main characters, who in their real life are living in a mental institution.

TV critics are raising big hopes for the upcoming Netflix series starring Emma Stone and Hill mainly because of its cast and the fact that it’s being directed by Fukunaga, whose latest TV project – True Detective starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson – became a huge hit and landed him a directing Emmy Award.

But before Emma Stone and Hill reunite on the set of Fukunaga-directed Maniac, they had the chance to enjoy the company of one another at the SAG awards ceremony last Sunday, according to People magazine.

Hill, Emma Stone’s Superbad co-star, presented the La La Land actress with the award for outstanding performance by a female actor. The moment Stone took the stage it became apparent that the two actors have known each other for quite a while.

While Emma Stone was clearly shocked (though she was the front-runner at this year’s SAG) to be invited to the stage to accept the award, Hill supported the actress by greeting her with a warm hug.

After her emotional and politically-charged acceptance speech, Emma Stone sure looked as if she needed a warm hug again. And Hill was there to comfort his Superbad co-star as they walked off stage.

Emma Stone was far from the only celebrity at this year’s SAG awards ceremony to have criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily bars immigrants from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

In her acceptance speech, Emma Stone said it’s “a tricky time” in the world, and added – apparently referencing Trump’s controversial executive order – that things in America are “inexcusable and scary and need action.”

“I’m so grateful to be part of a group of people that cares and wants to reflect things back to society.”

Emma Stone, who has previously indicated she had no intention of performing her Oscar-nominated La La Land musical number “Audition” at the upcoming Academy Awards ceremony, should be replaced by Adele, according to the Gold Derby.

Or at least that’s what Gold Derby users said as a result of a poll on who’d be the best choice to perform Emma Stone’s big musical number, which has been nominated at the Oscars 2017 for Best Original Song.

Adele won the poll with 29 per cent of the vote, surpassing Glee star Lea Michele and “Poker Face” singer Lady Gaga, who is set to perform at this year’s Super Bowl. Unless Emma Stone changes her mind, Gold Derby users want to see Adele on the stage of the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony.

In fact, in 2013 Adele performed her Oscar-winning hit from Skyfall. Lady Gaga is no stranger to performing at Oscars ceremonies either, as the “Applause” singer performed a Sound of Music medley in 2015 and then performed her Oscar-nominated song “‘Til It Happens to You” at last year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

