‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Order Of Eliminations After Episode 6 For Nick Viall

It shouldn’t be difficult to understand that Nick Viall is getting more and more stressed out as his season of The Bachelor continues. He has come so close to love a number of times before, but it was always just out of his grasp. Now, he has the women all chasing him and he has feelings for too many of them, and it is only making his decision of who to send home during rose ceremony eliminations that much harder.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

It may look like Paradise, but @viallnicholas28 is in for some heartbreaking decisions. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/CJkxibBfv1 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 4, 2017

While the order may be a bit out of sorts in the overall timeline of things for The Bachelor, all of the following eliminations will take place.

Episode 5 — January 30

Alexis Waters

Josephine Tutman

Jaimi King

Taylor Nolan

So, last week, ABC showed episode five of The Bachelor and all of the remaining women headed down to New Orleans with Nick. As has been the way things have rolled this season, there was no rose ceremony elimination at the end of the episode as recapped by Entertainment Weekly.

No, there was another cliffhanger and this week will start with the cocktail party and then, the rose ceremony will follow in which four women will be sent home without a flower to call their own.

Down to Nine women

Episode 6 — February 6

Danielle Lombard

Whitney Fransway

Jasmine Goode

Don’t look for a rose ceremony on this evening as there simply is not going to be one. There will be no need for a rose ceremony to take place as all three women end up being sent home on the dates and that is all there is to it.

While only three women are set to go home by the end of episode six, it doesn’t mean that they will. As you read above, the women from the New Orleans visit will be sent packing first and if ABC really wants to make things dramatic, they can send home these three as well.

That may very well happen in episode six since no rose ceremony will be needed.

Down to Six women

Episode 7 — February 13

Kristina Schulman

Danielle Maltby

The rose ceremony eliminations are usually the most tension-filled moments of the season, but Viall’s time on The Bachelor is bringing very few of them. Once again, two women will go home without even the need for one to take place.

Down to Four women

Episode 8 — February 20: Hometown Dates

Yes, there are only four women left for Viall to bring to his hometown and meet everyone in the family, and Corinne Olympios is one of them.. Recently, she started a huge uproar on social media by showing up out in public with an engagement ring on, and that honestly sent fans over the edge.

One of us is a Bachelorette contestant and the other has a nanny. A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

She stuck around a lot longer than anyone thought she would, but Corinne knew what she was doing and it almost worked for her. Almost worked. After the Hometown Dates, Viall simply can’t take the drama anymore and sends her to her own home without a rose.

Corinne Olympios

Down to Three women

Episode 9 — February 27: Overnight Fantasy Suite Dates

Rachel Lindsay

With three women remaining, Reality Steve reports that they all head over to Lapland, Finland, for the dates inside the Fantasy Suite. No-one really knows if Viall ends up sleeping with all of the remaining women, but assumptions will always be made. This is the week that he sends home the woman who many thought would win it all – Rachel Lindsay.

Down to Two women

Episode 10 — March 6: The “Women Tell All” Special

Don’t look for a rose ceremony here as there won’t be one. With two women left in the season, many of the others who have been sent home by Viall will come back to share stories and reveal what the fans didn’t see on TV.

Two women still remain

Episode 11 — March 13: Season Finale

There are only two women left from the group of 30 at the time of the season finale, and it will lead to Nick not giving a rose to:

Raven Gates

That means that the last remaining lady will be Vanessa Grimaldi who has won the heart of Nick Viall and they are indeed engaged. Of course, there is still a good bit of time until the season finale and anything is possible to happen on the live “After The Final Rose” special.

For now, though, and as far as anyone is aware, they are together and still engaged to be married.

Please remember that the dates listed for each showing are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place this season.

So many things have already happened on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, and ABC is doing everything possible to make it seem like the spoilers sites are wrong. Well, they almost never are incorrect, but they make it difficult to see what happens in each episode ahead of time. The rose ceremony eliminations are going to happen as you see above, but they just may jump from one episode to the next.

