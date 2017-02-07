‘SNL’ Trolls Donald Trump, Sean Spicer With Funny But Rather Accurate Portrayals

Saturday Night Live took off the gloves in their politically-fueled episode this weekend as of Alec Baldwin returned to his now-famous Donald Trump impersonation and Melissa McCarthy surprised the SNL audience as a doppelganger for White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

For Alec Baldwin, the actor returned to the role of a beleaguered Donald Trump as the new President contacted several the country’s allies in the cold opening of SNL. Joined by Steve Bannon — dressed in a grim reaper costume no less — Donald Trump contacted the heads of several countries in an attempt to unwind from a hard day’s work.

His first phone call was to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Donald Trump referenced a “massacre at Bowling Green” — a reference to Kellyanne Conway’s wayward comments this week — before slamming The Apprentice‘s ratings. When Prime Minister Turnbull asked if Donald Trump would honor the agreement President Barack Obama made to take 1,200 refuges, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump launched into a tirade before hanging up the phone.

“No, no, no. No refuges. America first. Australia sucks. Your reef is failing. Prepare to go to war.”

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump later called the leaders of Mexico and Germany in the SNL skit and threatened both with war. After attempting to trick President Nieto into paying for the wall, he contacted Germany and opined he would write a memoir to commiserate his experiences entitled “My Struggle.”

He finished his phone calls by reaching out Zimbabwe to show them “the might of America.” After receiving a threatening message back from Keenan Thompson’s character, Donald Trump and Steve Bannon traded desks inside the Oval Office to end the SNL segment.

The SNL skit mirrored events in real life as Donald Trump attempted to contact several heads of countries last weekend. Not unlike the way SNL portrayed the phone calls, Donald Trump was reportedly threatening to U.S. allies Australia and Mexico in phone calls to their leaders last weekend after the announcing the executive order to ban travelers from certain countries.

The Donald Trump administration was lampooned again later in the show as Melissa McCarthy appeared as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in another SNL skit. Sean Spicer started the press conference off by apologizing for the press pool’s actions toward himself, and Sean Spicer decided not to accept the apology.

After another brief announcement, Melisa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer announced he would take questions. Questions about the travel ban took came up first before Steve Bannon questions tied the two topics together. To explain the White House’s position, Sean Spicer decided to use props to better show what the SNL version of the Donald Trump administration thought about the travel ban.

After questions, Sean Spicer introduced Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Kate McKinnon — who played the controversial character — attempted to answer one question about the educational system before being shut down by Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer in mid-answer.

In being asked a final question about the White House’s statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day, Melissa McCarthy provided one final laugh for the SNL audience. Spraying the reporter who asked the question with a water gun, Sean Spicer explained why the statement from the White House was not anti-Semitic.

“This is soapy water, and I’m washing that filthy lying mouth out. First of all, how can this statement be anti-Semitic? The guy who wrote it is super jewy.”

Unlike reactions Donald Trump has shown after SNL portrayals, Sean Spicer was able to laugh at his portrayal by Melissa McCarthy according to the Huffington Post. Sean Spicer told an interviewer on Sunday that Melissa McCarthy was “funny” on SNL, but the actress”could dial it back” somewhat. When pressed further, Sean Spicer said that Melissa McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

In addition to skits involving Donald Trump and Sean Spicer, SNL also produced a funny video describing the changes to America’s policy after the Trump administration had implemented a travel ban on certain countries. That video — entitled “Welcome To America” — features Cecily Strong as a hostess while a Department of Homeland Security agent (Beck Bennett) edits the video to meet new government policy.

Next week’s SNL promises to be as politically charged as this weekend’s episode. Alec Baldwin returns to host SNL, establishing a record as he will have served as host of the program for 17 episodes with next week’s episode.

