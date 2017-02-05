Amal Clooney Celebrates 39th Birthday With George Amid More Pregnancy Claims

Amal Clooney has many reasons to celebrate seeing as she has not only recently reached her 39th year, but has been honored as being one of the world’s most influential women thanks to her work as a human rights barrister who is representing Nadia Murad, a victim of ISIS fighters. Amal has sought to put every fighter on trial for the genocide that resulted and affected innocent civilians victimized by the extremists.

To celebrate her birthday and achievements over the past year, Amal was joined by her superstar hubby George Clooney and his parents in Spain. E! News shares details about the birthday celebration and what brought the family to Spain for their celebration.

“The international human rights lawyer turned 39 today. And instead of having a star-studded party in Hollywood, Amal decided to ring in the special day with close family in Spain.This afternoon, the birthday girl was spotted leaving Barcelona with George Clooney and his parents…it appears Amal was in town to speak at the ADP ReThink Human Capital Management conference.”

The couple was spotted out earlier in the week in Spain at a posh rooftop restaurant enjoying a meal. As the publication notes, although Amal has become more famous since she married notable actor George Clooney, the barrister has spoken about how in her own life and career, very little has changed and that her focus is still similar to what it was before meeting Clooney.

“I think it’s wonderful that celebrities would choose to spend their time or energy or the spotlight that they have to raise awareness about these causes. I don’t really see myself in the same way because I’m still doing the same job that I used to before. “

Unfortunately for Amal, being linked to such a beloved celebrity means she has now become the subject of tabloid rumors, which is perhaps a form of attention she is not such a fan of. Ever since George mentioned in an interview over a year ago that he is now open to having children, Amal and the actor have found themselves in tabloid headlines for false pregnancy claims and adoption rumors. The most recent story is that Amal is expecting twins and that the couple has renovated a room in one of their lavish homes into a nursery.

Baby On Board? Amal Clooney Makes Rare Appearance In Public & Fuels Pregnancy Rumors (via @HollywoodLife) https://t.co/uYQJTIcv2S — TMZ (@TMZ) February 4, 2017

The Daily Mail reminds of the latest rumor that was ignited by In Touch, and the words of the supposed source who has been at the root of the new claims in addition to recent photos of the beauty in which she has a bit of a tummy.

“A source told InTouch last month that the dark-haired fashionista, who is of Lebanese-British descent, ‘is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl.’ The couple, who got engaged in April 2014 before tying the knot in Venice, Italy on September 27 of that year, ‘feel like they’ve hit the family jackpot’ in light of the big news, the source told the magazine.”

The tabloid then continued to elaborate based on words of the source who claimed that although the couple are excited about the new additions who are set to arrive, they are a little bit worried about bringing two babies into the world when they had agreed that one child would have been enough.

“When George and Amal found out it was twins they were surprised,'” the source said, “but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough.”

