Kourtney Kardashian ‘Not Happy’ As ‘Scott Disick Seems To Just Get Worse’

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have always been in an on and off relationship. The two have tried to stick together for their three children, but this love-hate relationship is not going to change anytime soon.

The Inquisitr had reported that Kourtney Kardashian, in a conversation with Kris Jenner said: “As time goes on, Scott seems to just get worse.” It’s true that Kourtney is disappointed with the way Scott is talking things.

People Magazine reported that Kourtney Kardashian is “not happy” and wants him to “make good choices” if only for their children.

The magazine stated that Scott was hanging out with a model and they seemed pretty affectionate. And Scott seemed to be drinking a lot. “Scott hung out with a model at his hotel pool. They were affectionate. Scott kept ordering drinks for them,” a source told People.

The sources said that Scott was having a great time. “He seemed to have a great time. It was only a one-day thing.”

He was spotted with another woman another day. “Scott is spending the day with a blonde girl,” the source said. “He is again by the pool and seems to have a good time.”

Kourtney Kardashian has always been worried about Scott Disick’s drinking. Scott Disick had also said that he was trying very hard to be sober and that she was the only reason he was doing it. “Scott told her that she was one of the only reasons he got sober and that he is more in love with her now than he ever has been,” said sources, Inquisitr had reported.

The sources went on to say that Kourtney and Scott’s kids also want the both of them to be together. “Of course the kids want them their mommy and daddy to be together forever,” the insider told Radar.

There were rumors that the two were willing to get back together and were also trying couples counseling. “They are still in couples counseling and they will eventually get back together. It is just a matter of time.” However, it’s not clear how committed the two are.

It’s rather unbelievable that Scott would go out of his way to ruin his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian because he had asked the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star if he could move in with her over Christmas. “Scott’s asked to move back into Kourtney’s mansion after Christmas, and the couple has told pals they’re trying for another baby,” an insider revealed. But it doesn’t look like it has worked out for the both of them.

Blush Crush in Costa Rica. On my app.

But, does Scott Disick really deserves to be with Kourtney? He has said a lot of things unacceptable things about Kourtney Kardashian. Saying that Kourtney seems to be trying too hard and that she looked pretty masculine in a shoot. “[Scott] often says [Kourtney] looks too masculine and even said she looked like a drag queen in her recent magazine shoot,” the sources have said. Do you think Scott is being unfair when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian? Do you think he needs to be more caring?

Kourtney Kardashian, is on another extreme, in that she never really stopped loving Scott Disick and they want to have more babies together. “Kourtney never stopped loving [Scott], and they both feel they make great babies together,” the source added. It’s true that there have been many rumors of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy. However, for now, the couple doesn’t seem to be thinking of a baby.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get back together? Do you think Scott Disick mistreats Kourtney Kardashian? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

