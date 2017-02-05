‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bam And Noah Find Love

Alaskan Bush People sons Joshua (Bam) and Noah seem to have found love, and fans couldn’t be happier for them. There is some news, however, that, from a purely selfish perspective, isn’t great news for fans. That news is that Bam will be leaving Alaskan Bush People to spend time with his girlfriend. As far as we know at this time, Noah will remain on the show.

Noah is the youngest of the Alaskan Bush People children. At the age of 24, he has seemed to be the most romantic of the Brown children. Viewers have been aware of two previous relationships for Noah, although one was eventually determined was probably fake. Two seasons ago, he dated a girl from Hoonah. Her name was Christie. That relationship did not last, something that Alaskan Dispatch News notes is probably the result of a variety of factors including the fact that they really didn’t have much in common as well as mother Ami’s question, on their second date, about whether or not Christie likes children. It’s understandable why these things may have pushed Christie away, still, Noah seems like a very likable person and it was difficult to see this fall apart for him.

Happy birthday to our favorite inventor, tai chi master, and Mr. Fix-It, Noah! #AlaskanBushPeople A photo posted by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Jul 18, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Then in May of last year, one of the Alaskan Bush People episodes included a date with a girl named Karryna. Noah said that he had met her during a trip to the lower 48 states, but later reports indicated that she was a model who producers had likely hired to pose as Noah’s love interest. The episode that included her was rather difficult to watch as he tried to woo her by singing a song he wrote following his breakup with Christie. Probably not the best way to start off a new relationship.

His latest love interest has appeared on Alaskan Bush People as well, but this one seems so far to be the real thing. Her name is Rhain Alicia Merrill, and the couple says that they met when they literally ran into each other on a Hoonah dock. Photos of them together have popped up on the internet, and they look very happy together. Their on-air date seemed to go pretty well, a little awkward, but what date wouldn’t be awkward when it’s being filmed for national viewing?

Although Rhain has appeared on only one episode of Alaskan Bush People, reports indicate that they have been dating for several months. This sounds like a serious relationship, and Radar Online recently reported that Merrill shared a photo on her Facebook page that many are speculating shows a wedding ring on her hand. They haven’t commented on that speculation one way or the other.

The other news about romance in the Alaskan Bush People clan involves Bam. Rumors have been swirling for months about a relationship between him and ABP producer Allison Kagan, and in a recent interview with People, the second eldest confirmed he is in a serious relationship but said that speculations that he is already married are false. At age 32, and with his brother Matt back on track after his return from rehab, Bam told them that the timing felt right to “follow [his] heart.”

The downside for fans is that Bam is leaving Alaskan Bush People to live in the lower 48 with his girlfriend. The new location has required some adjustments, something he talked about in the interview and doesn’t seem to mind.

“Just trying to navigate walking down the sidewalk is an experience. But meeting fans has been really interesting. My favorite is when a little kid will run up to me and go, ‘You’re the guy off TV!’ I get such a kick out of it.”

Bam hasn’t confirmed the identity of his other half, but he spoke about her like a man in love, saying “She’s stirred something inside me and made my soul wake up.”

[Featured Image by Discovery]