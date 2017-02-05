Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Did Not Call Off Wedding, No Wedding To Call Off

It’s certainly tough to keep track as to what the real story is between one of the entertainment world’s most adorable couples. The rumors are constantly swirling about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton alleging that the two are engaged and getting married, and even some rumors suggesting that the No Doubt front-woman is already expecting a child with the country singer.

The latest rumor is that Gwen and Blake are calling off their wedding, but this can’t be even the slightest bit true because reliable sources close to the stars indicate that the pair, who met as co-judges on the hit show The Voice, were never planning a wedding to begin with.

Extra relays the details about these false claims and how the facts of the matter have surfaced.

“Despite a tabloid report, Gwen Stefani did not call off marrying Blake Shelton. In fact, there was not a wedding to call off, since the couple is not planning — yet — to tie the knot! Furthermore, the false reports claim that the ‘The Voice’ coach is pregnant and that Blake has moved out of the couple’s home, saying, ‘The tension between them has reached a boiling point. Shortly after the holidays, Gwen was thinking of calling off the wedding entirely.'”

As the publication shares, Gossip Cop has verified that the rumor is fabricated and that ” Stefani’s reps [share] that she is not pregnant, nor has she called off the non-existent wedding.” So what is really going on with the star couple?

Reports have been made that Gwen and Blake are geared up for a big Super Bowl party again this year. The two have been spotted in Sherwood, California after having made a stop into a local supermarket for tasty treats to celebrate the anticipated annual sporting event. CB Pop Culture shares details about the star sighting.

“It looks like A-list couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already ramped up and ready to cheer on the new England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Voice judges were photographed in Sherwood, Ca. outside of their local Ralph’s supermarket, after having loaded up several carts full of snacks and drinks, that almost certainly scream ‘Super Bowl Party!'”

The pair looked as adorable as ever in matching denim ensembles while Gwen’s youngest son Apollo joined on the party-prep errand.

‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani Looks Adoringly At Blake Shelton In ‘Feel the Love’ Promo — Pic – Hollywood Life https://t.co/ouhBcXglEi — yolanda (@yachanzar) January 25, 2017

Gwen and Blake met while filming The Voice back in late summer of 2015 and admitted to a new romance only a couple of months later. Both Stefani and Shelton were coming through difficult divorces from their exes and found support from one another during the trying time. The rest is history as the couple have been solid and regularly gushed about one another to the media ever since.

A recent cute exchange between the talented couple happened on a clip that previews the upcoming season of The Voice. Gwen and Blake joke about hooking up, as ET shares.

“I just did a country song with Blake Shelton,” Stefani says. “I got the hookup!” Watch @BlakeShelton joke about “hooking up” with @GwenStefani in new @NBCTheVoice preview???? https://t.co/UykY3Ikg3M — Sophie Schillaci (@SophieSchillaci) January 31, 2017 “That is so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up,” Shelton quips back.

Gwen then adds, “I don’t feel like there’s any kind of boundaries,” Stefani adds. “So anything can go.” As for the most romantic day of the year, which is fast approaching, Blake did admit that he isn’t the best about planning for such occasions, as the publication shares after posing the question to the singer at the People’s Choice Awards recently.

“I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something. I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day,” he confessed, “but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]